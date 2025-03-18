Screwfix to Launch 35 New Stores Across UK and Ireland

Screwfix has announced plans to open 35 new stores across the UK and Ireland by the end of January 2026, reinforcing its commitment to expanding its retail network and improving accessibility for tradespeople.

A significant number of the new locations will feature the retailer’s compact ‘Screwfix City’ format, designed for high-footfall urban areas. This follows the successful launch of seven ‘City’ stores in the year leading up to January 2025, catering to the needs of busy tradespeople who require quick and convenient access to supplies.

The new stores will also offer Screwfix Sprint, a rapid delivery service that enables customers to receive products at home or on-site in under an hour.

John Mewett, chief executive of Screwfix, said:

“We’re proud to continue Screwfix’s amazing growth with our plans to open up to 35 new stores within the next twelve months.

“Despite the challenges facing the retail industry, investing in our store network remains central to how we can best support tradespeople to get their jobs done quickly, affordably, and right first time.

“Our customers continue to be busy, and we know how important it is to be near a Screwfix store. We are driving forward with our store openings and continuing to focus on providing the ultimate convenience for our customers through our ultra-compact store format, Screwfix City, and rapid delivery service, Screwfix Sprint.”

The expansion highlights Screwfix’s commitment to supporting the trade industry by providing faster access to tools and materials, ensuring professionals can work efficiently and effectively.

