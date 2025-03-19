Citrus agrees deal with EG Group for new £4M petrol station and Starbucks drive thru at Durham’s Integra 61

Planning Application Submitted For New Unit With Integrated Convenience Store



Citrus Durham has agreed a deal with EG On The Move (EGOTM) for a new £4 million petrol station with a convenience store and separate Starbucks drive-thru at the £400m mixed-use Integra 61 development at J61 of the A1(M).

EGOTM is a leading petrol station, convenience retail including food services operator which owns and operates around 50 sites across the UK. The £4m investment at Integra 61 will deliver a new petrol station with a convenience store and various foodservice brand offers including a separate Starbucks drive thru coffee shop to serve both the emerging business and residential communities, and users of the wider road network.

The new scheme will also be creating approximately 70 jobs. EGOTM has submitted a planning application to Durham County Council and expects to open the site for trade in mid-late 2026.

Following on from the launch in February of Tesla UK’s 19 new Superchargers at Integra 61 and a recent deal to KFC, the new EGOTM offering will also sit alongside existing roadside occupiers Greggs and Costa Coffee drive-thru units.

Integra 61 is a logistics-led mixed use scheme at J61 of the A1(M) and is home to Amazon’s 2 million sq ft Fulfilment Centre, with over 1,000 employees on site. A further 640,000 sq ft of speculative logistics space in 5 units, known as Connect at Integra 61, has completed on site. Serviced plots are available on the remainder of the site to accommodate a wide range of unit sizes to suit occupier-specific requirements.

The 205 acre site, which has the potential to create over 3,000 jobs and add £2 billion to the regional economy over the next 10 years, has consent to deliver some 260 new homes, a new hotel, nursery, family pub/restaurant, vehicle dealerships and trade counter/retail units.

Peta Pank, Acquisitions Manager, EG Group, said: “Our £4 million investment plans for Integra 61 form part of EG On the Move’s expansion strategy and commercial strategy to deliver more new-to-industry sites across the country’s busy road network. We are looking forward to progressing plans for this exciting addition to our portfolio.”

David Cullingford, Head of Development at Citrus, said: “This new deal with EGOTM will be an excellent addition to our roadside offering here at Integra 61. We anticipate a busy year ahead with lots of activity on site and are looking forward to seeing the works progress.”

