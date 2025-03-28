Seven in 10 builders find it ‘Too Difficult’ to talk to a depressed colleague

St John Ambulance launches Hi Vis Stress Vest campaign and new mental health first aid course.



St John Ambulance has today launched a campaign to get construction workers to open up about their mental health after new research* found nearly seven in 10 have suspected a colleague was seriously depressed but felt it too difficult to talk about.

Such is the taboo around the topic that 71% of research respondents admitted to giving their employer a different reason, such as a physical illness, for taking time off for mental health. Nearly four in 10, 39%, would rather quit their job than tell someone at work.

The health charity has released the stark findings as it introduces a mental health first aid course that uses real-life scenarios to train workers to spot hidden signs, start difficult conversations and create workplaces where colleagues feel safe to share their problems.

It hopes to kickstart these vital conversations by sharing limited edition “Hi Vis Stress Vests” with construction companies and celebrities including TV builder Tommy Walsh and construction entrepreneur Daniel Ashville Louisy. The back of each high-visibility jacket features a statement, such as “No-one will miss me when I’m gone”, to express some of the invisible mental distress that many builders don’t feel able to talk about.

The research of 500 construction workers also revealed nearly a third, 31%, describe their current state as “struggling”, “overwhelmed” or “suicidal”, while 82% say they’ve suffered with a mental health challenge at some point in their career in the trade.

Nearly a tenth, 8% have left their job as a result of mental health challenges, while 28% have considered leaving; more than a fifth, 21%, have taken over five sick days for the same reason. Nearly half, 48%, say their current levels of stress and anxiety are having a negative impact on their work.

Peer pressure

Although nearly two-thirds of respondents, 65%, agree it is healthier to share struggles about stress, anxiety or depression, nearly half (48%) think they’ll lose the trust and respect of their colleagues if they don’t put on a brave face. More than a fifth, 22%, believe doing so would be letting the team down, a fifth are too embarrassed and 14% believe they’ll be laughed at.

However, more than half, 54%, of respondents said they would be more likely to share their problems if they had a trained mental health first aider on site. Six in 10, 60%, would like to see their employer do more to support mental health in their workplace.

Lisa Sharman, head of education and commercial training at St John Ambulance, says: “We know that opening up about a mental health problem with someone who’s ready to listen is the first step towards getting vital help. Our research shows that those working in the construction sector find it particularly difficult to share what they’re going through. We’re confident that our Hi Vis Stress Vests will help get the conversation started.

“However, we urge construction leaders to go further and equip themselves and employees with the skills to spot signs and start the difficult chats. St John’s new face-to-face mental health first aid course is interactive and practical, meaning employees find it engaging and leave with the tools to make a real difference to the wellbeing of the people around them.”

Wellbeing manager at construction giant BAM, Rhianwen Conron, recently used the Hi Vis Stress Vests at a session for 10 workers. She says: “The messages on the back of the vests are very powerful and proved to be effective conversation starters.

“I’m fully in support of this campaign. Anything that prompts our people to start opening up is valuable and having something physical to focus on, like these Hi Vis Stress Vests, is hugely helpful.

“I think every construction company should be training people to hold these kinds of wellbeing conversations.”

Jon Clayden, former project lead at construction giant ISG, which went into administration last year, says: “The building site is a tough and stressful environment, and whilst over the 30 years I’ve been in the industry, I’ve seen some improvements in mental health conversations, we still have a long way to go.

“I’ve known people struggling with mental health issues, and the silence often comes from them simply not knowing how to approach it.

“Mental health first aid training has been a critical experience for me, as it’s allowed me to spot signs and support my colleagues who find it challenging to speak up. It’s also given me the skillset to approach them first and show that someone is looking out for them. Having someone to speak to in confidence can be life-saving.”

For more information visit sja.org.uk/hivis.

