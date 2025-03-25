TCC in the fast lane with Porsche project

A fast-growing Midlands construction consultancy has been appointed to support a prestigious £5.8 million state-of-the-art Porsche centre in the West Country.

Birmingham-based The Construction Consultants (TCC) has been appointed to provide quantity surveying and employers agent services to the creation of a cutting edge new Porsche dealership in Exeter.

Pictured: The site of the new Porsche facility in Exeter

The development, in Matford Park Road, includes the demolition of an existing dealership, a new large vehicle showroom, new high quality workshop areas, servicing and testing bays and a wet and dry valeting building . The development also includes drainage and civils installation, landscaping and extensive parking areas.

The project is due for completion early next year. TCC has been involved since the initial project feasibility stage.

As employers agents, TCC will have responsibility for acting on behalf of Ryland Automotive and Dealership Developments Ltd to see the project through to completion.

TCC director Gareth Powell said, “We are delighted to have been appointed to this prestigious project which involves combining premium design and advanced technology into a space which embodies the Porsche brand and reflects Porsche’s high status and luxury.”

TCC has a wealth of experience across public and private sectors including industrial, commercial, retail, leisure, care and residential projects. Headquartered in Bennett’s Hill, TCC is a multi-disciplined consultancy providing specialist project management, quantity-surveying, employers agent, building surveying and health and safety services to a wide range of sectors.

