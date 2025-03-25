UNIQLO Set to Open First Midlands Store at Birmingham’s Bullring

Japanese fashion retailer UNIQLO is expanding its UK presence with the launch of its first Midlands store at Birmingham’s Bullring shopping centre.

Spanning 20,000 sq ft across three floors, the new store will feature a trading space of 11,840 sq ft, offering UNIQLO’s full range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing.

The Birmingham opening marks a major step in UNIQLO’s regional expansion strategy, aligning with the city’s dynamic and fashion-conscious demographic.

Paul O’Brien, director of leasing and commercialisation at Bullring’s owner Hammerson, commented: “Bullring continues to attract leading global brands looking for a flagship presence in the region. UNIQLO’s arrival reinforces the centre’s status as the Midlands’ premier retail destination, complementing its diverse line-up of top fashion and lifestyle names.”

Alessandro Dudech, chief operating officer of UNIQLO UK, added: “We are committed to growing our presence across the UK, both through physical stores and e-commerce. Bringing UNIQLO to the Midlands is a key milestone for us, and Birmingham’s Bullring—at the heart of the UK’s second city—is the perfect location.”

UNIQLO joins a wave of investment at Bullring, following the recent openings of Zara’s 51,000 sq ft flagship store, Sephora’s Midlands debut, and PURESEOUL’s second store outside London.

