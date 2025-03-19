The RICS comments on the Leader of the Opposition Rt Hon Kemi Badenoch’s speech on Net Zero

A spokesperson for the RICS said: “Today’s warning from the Leader of the Opposition, Kemi Badenoch, that ‘net zero by 2050 is impossible’ is a reminder of the urgency of our global response to the climate emergency. The RICS Sustainability Report 2024 shows that demand for greener buildings is rising – growing by 54% last year across homes, offices and industrial property. Spiralling energy costs confirm why energy-efficient buildings aren’t just nice to have. We must think about the long-term picture.

“Policy makers must provide clarity and certainty around its ambitions to meet Net Zero so that the industry has the confidence to rapidly get retrofit moving. We cannot shy away from the huge retrofit burden that persists in the UK. Millions of existing homes are not fit for purpose. Surveyors are essential to meet this challenge and stand ready to help. We urge the UK Government to continue on the path towards Net Zero and ensure that surveyors and other built environment professionals can support the urgent need for climate mitigation and adaptation. There is no time to waste – we must pick up the pace.”

