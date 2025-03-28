UNIQLO Set to Open First Glasgow Store Amid Argyle Street Revival

Global fashion retailer UNIQLO is preparing to make its Glasgow debut with a new store on Argyle Street, marking its second location in Scotland.

Spanning approximately 23,500 sq ft, the store is set to open later this year, adding to the ongoing transformation of Argyle Street, which recently welcomed Next at the end of last year.

The Glasgow store joins UNIQLO’s existing Scottish location in Edinburgh, which opened in 2023. Across the UK, the brand operates over 20 stores, including key sites on London’s Oxford Street, Covent Garden, and Battersea, as well as regional locations in Manchester, Liverpool, and Oxford. The retailer is also gearing up to launch its first Midlands store at the Bullring in Birmingham.

Savills represented the landlord, Sovereign Centros, while Sims Property Consultants acted on behalf of UNIQLO.

