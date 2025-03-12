VIVID secures £14.35 million Government funding for energy efficiency project

VIVID has been offered £14.35 million from the government’s Warm Homes: Social Housing Fund (WH: SHF) to improve the energy efficiency of their homes. This provisional allocation of funding supports the aim for all homes to be warm and affordable. This means making sure each home is energy-efficient, which helps to reduce energy use and costs and carbon emissions.

The £14.35 million WH: SHF grant, combined with VIVID’s own £33.6 million investment to improving energy efficiency over the next three years, is a significant boost.

The primary goal of this funding is to enhance the energy efficiency of approximately 1,800 homes over the next three years. The initial focus will be on North Hampshire, specifically targeting the areas of Rushmoor, Hart, and Basingstoke and Deane.

In this ‘decisive decade’ for climate action, efforts have already been intensified over the last 2 years with an ambitious retrofit project in Farnborough, part funded by the second wave of Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund grants. This project is a crucial step towards achieving 2030 energy efficiency targets.

(pictured) Tom Robinson, Executive Director of Assets and Sustainability at VIVID said “I’m so pleased we’ve been awarded this grant. This funding will enable us to enhance and expand our energy efficiency programme, making our customers’ homes more comfortable and easier to heat. It’s a significant step towards achieving our 2030 energy efficiency targets.”

