Creating low carbon communities: The next community heat hub goes live

The future of decarbonised home heating is upon us and is already being rolled out across the UK with some of the country’s largest housebuilders – with the latest housing development benefiting from the solution ‘going live’ in recent weeks.

The Community Heat Hub (CHH), one of GTC’s Future Homes Standard-compliant heat network solutions, is now delivering low-carbon heat at The Gateway in Bexhill, Sussex, a vibrant housing development being delivered by Vistry Group, the UK’s leading provider of affordable mixed-tenure homes.

GTC has been the chosen utility partner for housebuilders and developers across the UK for almost 30 years, delivering pioneering multi-utility infrastructure solutions to all types of new-build developments.

The Community Heat Hub is one of GTC’s low carbon heat network solutions that answers the Future Homes Standard by reducing carbon emissions by 75-80% from day one, combing the two FHS notional specifications of heat pumps and heat networks in one future-proofed, net zero solution.

Vistry contracted GTC to deliver heat via its innovative Community Heat Hub to The Gateway in Bexhill, alongside electric, fibre, water, and wastewater. Once fully built the scheme will provide 801 high-quality mixed-tenure new homes, a primary school, community centre and sports pavilion connected to the low carbon solution.

GTC commissioned The Gateway Community Heat Hub in late February and first homeowners moved in on February 24th. This is the UK’s second Community Heat Hub to be commissioned since its launch, with more contracted across the country being delivered in the coming months.

The Community Heat Hub at The Gateway is estimated to save around 850 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually in comparison to individual gas boilers in homes.

John Marsh

John Marsh, Chief Operating Officer at GTC said: “Home decarbonisation is top of the agenda right now and The Gateway at Bexhill is a brilliant example of how low carbon heat can be delivered into new homes. The forthcoming end of gas means decarbonisation is no longer optional. Working with housebuilders, like Vistry, who want to showcase compliance and sustainability excellence is always a pleasure, and to be able to offer a solution that meets forthcoming Standards is credit to the skills and expertise of the GTC team.”

Brendan Evans

Brendan Evans, Managing Director at Vistry Kent said: “Vistry is committed to delivering sustainable long-term communities that provide the mix of high-quality new homes that residents need. Collaborating with like-minded organisations like GTC is essential to help us deliver innovative solutions that meet important decarbonisation standards while helping to fulfil the UK’s chronic need for new housing.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals