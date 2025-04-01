1.2million sq ft logistics site sold for speculative development to progress in Leicestershire

The Drummond Estate and Inverock have agreed a sale of an 82-acre site adjacent to the M1 and M69 in Leicester. Together they secured outline planning permission for circa 106,500 sq m of advanced warehouse and distribution space at the site, known as Enderby Logistics Hub, in September 2024.

Royal London Asset Management Property, partnering with Canmoor, plans to speculatively develop 1.2 million sq ft of prime logistics space with an estimated GDV of £300m.

Strategically located in the heart of the UK’s logistics ‘Golden Triangle,’ the site sits at junction 21 of the M1 and junction 3 of the M69 on the outskirts of Leicester. The development will also feature a flagship 500,000 sq ft unit to address strong occupational demand. Ultimately, Enderby Logistics Hub will help to meet the region’s pressing need for employment space and would create some 2,000 new jobs, boosting the local economy.

Martin Ward, on behalf of The Drummond Estate, said: “The site offers an exceptional location, adjacent to the M1 and at the heart of the UK’s logistics golden triangle. We had an extremely high level of interest as expected and following a competitive tender process have selected Royal London Asset Management Property and Canmoor, both of which have extensive track records of high-quality developments around the country.”

Mather Jamie and Cushman & Wakefield acted for the vendors.

