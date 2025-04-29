Plans Submitted for £1bn Northern Gateway to Supercharge North West Economy

A planning application has been submitted for the first phase of the transformative £1 billion Northern Gateway development, one of the largest employment-led projects ever proposed in the North of England.

The scheme is being delivered by the Northern Gateway Development Vehicle – a partnership between Harworth Group and Russell LDP – and represents a major milestone in the regeneration of Greater Manchester. Spanning approximately 500 acres, the first phase alone proposes up to 6.5 million sq ft of employment space, targeting advanced manufacturing, logistics, robotics, AI, and research and development.

The ambitious development is strategically located at the junction of the M60, M62 and M66 motorways and falls within the Atom Valley Mayoral Development Zone. Once fully built, the wider Northern Gateway site has the capacity to support up to 20,000 jobs and contribute an estimated £630 million annually in Gross Value Added (GVA) to the regional economy.

The outline proposals submitted to Bury and Rochdale councils include flexible employment units, as well as plans for a hotel, leisure and retail facilities, green open spaces, and a connected network of walking and cycling routes. These features are designed to support a sustainable and inclusive employment hub that attracts both domestic and international investment.

The site also benefits from long-term strategic planning, having been designated within Greater Manchester’s “Places for Everyone” spatial development plan. A supplementary planning document has already been approved, helping to shape a masterplan focused on innovation, sustainability and connectivity.

Helen Hartley, planning associate director at Russell LDP, said: “This is a major milestone in delivering a nationally important employment destination in the North West. Northern Gateway is a transformative opportunity that will create thousands of jobs and bring long-term benefits to the region through high-quality workspace and integrated infrastructure.”

Lynda Shillaw, chief executive of Harworth Group, added: “Northern Gateway will act as a catalyst for growth in the North West. By focusing on emerging sectors and high-quality industrial space, we’re creating a platform for regional expansion and global investment.”

Further plans for residential development adjacent to the employment zone are also being prepared and will be subject to future public consultation.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals