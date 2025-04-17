Approval granted for landmark retrofit of Camberwell Magistrates’ Court

One of London’s largest adaptive reuse projects, the ambitious transformation of the former Camberwell Magistrates’ Court, has been granted planning approval by Southwark Council.

Led by acclaimed architects, Ackroyd Lowrie for Criterion Capital, the groundbreaking scheme will reinvent the long-vacant building as a vibrant, mixed-use neighbourhood. This bold retrofit not only preserves the architectural legacy of the building but also addresses pressing community needs, while delivering major sustainability gains.

Closed in 2020, the magistrates’ court has stood empty ever since, becoming a visual blight and a magnet for anti-social behaviour. The approved proposals reimagine the building and surrounding space to establish a new civic focal point for Camberwell. As well as providing much needed housing, the scheme will act as a neighbourhood hub for vibrant community uses. The development includes:

134 high-quality homes, with 35.1% affordable housing — including 14 family-sized social rent units — tailored to meet Southwark’s housing needs

Upgraded public plaza and 650m² of new public realm and green space reclaimed through the conversion of an adjacent dual carriageway

250m² of multi-functional community space

Co-working space, café, podcast/recording studio

A 150-room Zedwell Hotel, offering affordable, high-quality stays. Its innovative format will create 34 permanent jobs and generate an estimated £1.8 million annual boost to the local visitor economy

New double height hub/atrium space open 24 hours to allow access to all different uses

Ackroyd Lowrie’s design focuses on Embodied as well as Operational Carbon. Key sustainability achievements include:

4,593 tonnes of CO₂ saved

by retaining and reusing the concrete frame, demonstrating that bold design and carbon reduction can go hand in hand A 75% improvement in operational emissions versus Part L 2021 regulations

in operational emissions versus Part L 2021 regulations A 378.5% Biodiversity Net Gain, with substantial new green infrastructure and an Urban Greening Factor score of 0.4.

“This is one of the largest and most ambitious retrofit projects in London, and we are delighted to have gained Southwark’s support to revitalise this landmark building, as well as the entire public realm surrounding it,” said Jon Ackroyd, Managing Director of Ackroyd Lowrie.

“Community has been at the heart of this project from day one, from family homes and play areas to creative workspaces and a public plaza that can host markets, exhibitions or performances.”

The planning committee report praised the project’s approach, stating: “It is considered that the proposal would greatly enhance the building’s street frontages and adjoining public realm, potentially fostering a high quality of urban design…

“Overall, the elevational architecture is well-considered… presenting a fresh and engaging appearance for the re-purposed building.”

The development has been shaped by extensive engagement with Southwark Council, the GLA, and the community over several years.

Omar Aziz, Director at Criterion Capital, concluded: “This redevelopment is about more than just buildings; it’s about people. By transforming the former magistrates’ court into a dynamic, community-first space, we are creating new homes, cultural landmarks, and public areas that will bring lasting benefits to Camberwell. The revitalised public square will be a focal point, ensuring this space is not only functional but also inspiring.”

