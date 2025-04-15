Work begins on major public transport hub for Haverfordwest, Wales

Work has started on a major new public transport hub for Haverfordwest in Pembrokeshire, Wales, a key part of the town’s regeneration.

Designed by multidisciplinary design practice BDP and built by Kier for Pembrokeshire County Council, the Haverfordwest Public Transport Interchange (HPTI) includes the construction of a modern bus station and multi-storey car park, providing a new interchange for buses and coaches, with upgraded passenger facilities.

Sustainable features include electric vehicle charging facilities and an array of solar panels on the roof, which will supply the vast majority of the building’s energy usage and help Pembrokeshire County Council meet its commitment to be net zero carbon by 2030. The scheme will include 280 parking spaces, seven bus bays, public toilets and accessible changing facilities for people with disabilities.

A traditional groundbreaking event marked the start of work on site.

Architects, landscape architects and civil and structural engineers from multidisciplinary design practice BDP designed the transport interchange.

Matthew Mayes, architect director at BDP, said: “This transformative regeneration project will enhance connectivity and accessibility for the local community, providing seamless links between bus, taxi, and cycling facilities while improving connections to the riverside, shopping centre, and railway station.

“Our design features striking aluminium fins that wrap around the building, creating a modern and dynamic identity, while stone cladding at ground level reflects the town’s historic character. A new public square, enriched with greenery and ample seating, offers a welcoming space for people to relax and engage with their surroundings.

“Transport hubs like this are key to the future of urban mobility, encouraging more people to adopt sustainable travel choices that contribute to healthier, more connected communities.”

This is a topic explored in BDP’s The Good City initiative, which aims to address some of the most pressing urban challenges by bringing together experts from across the world.

Ian Rees, regional director at Kier Construction Western & Wales, said: “We have been on site for a number of months now undertaking essential enabling works, this ground breaking ceremony is an important milestone as we progress into the construction phase of this vitally important transport hub.

“This transport interchange for Pembrokeshire County Council will really begin to take shape over the coming weeks and months and will ultimately deliver a much-needed, modern transport hub for the local community, improving connectivity and accessibility for residents and visitors alike.”

Cllr Paul Miller, Deputy Leader of Pembrokeshire County Council, said: “It’s great to see work starting on this new transport interchange, which is an important part of the wider Haverfordwest Masterplan. It’s designed to make it easy and convenient to visit Haverfordwest town centre which is a key part of our efforts to regenerate the town.

“I think we can all agree the previous multi-story car park had reached the end of its useful life.

“Once we’ve completed this project, the town centre will be easily accessible both by bus and of course by car with the car park element of the project benefiting from wider spaces, EV Charging, single tap exit and payment and of course a much nicer, lighter and safer environment for users.”

Built on the site of a demolished multi-storey car park and bus station, HPTI will form part of the South West Wales Metro project, which aims to better integrate sustainable modes of transport and complements the wider regeneration work in Haverfordwest.

The design of HPTI is being funded from the Welsh Government’s Local Transport Fund.

