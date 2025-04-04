Aylesbury community celebrates regeneration reaching new heights

The latest phase of the regeneration of the Aylesbury Estate in south London has reached its highest point.

The occasion was marked yesterday by members of the community coming together with representatives from Notting Hill Genesis, Southwark Council, the GLA and The Hill Group to see the last of the concrete being laid at the top of the block, which is due to be completed next year.

This milestone shows Notting Hill Genesis’s ongoing commitment to providing safe, comfortable and quality homes for both existing and new residents.

At the heart of this project is Notting Hill Genesis’s dedication to growing and investing in the community to make sure they are part of the regeneration. Chairs of the residents’ associations and other key local figures joined the ceremony, which was followed by a tour of the hoarding displaying residents’ artwork, chosen through a local art prize competition.

Notting Hill Genesis has been working in partnership with Southwark Council since 2014 on the regeneration of the Aylesbury Estate. Together they have already delivered over 700 homes, of which 85% are social rent, alongside a new library and health centre.

The latest phase, known as FDS C, will have shared ownership, private sale and market rent homes alongside social rent.

The next phase of homes, phase 2b, is currently in planning and should provide a further 640 homes, half being affordable.

Matthew Cornwall-Jones, chief homes officer at Notting Hill Genesis, said:

“I’m so proud to see this latest milestone. We have been working on the regeneration of the Aylesbury Estate for over a decade and it’s great to celebrate its progress alongside members of the community today.

“I want to say a huge thank you to our dedicated partners. We are excited to see the continued growth and positive impact this area will have for years to come.

“We are committed to this regeneration and working with existing residents to make sure the new homes and spaces meet their needs.”

Cain Peters, managing director for special projects at The Hill Group said:

“Reaching this important “topping out” milestone at the Aylesbury Estate highlights Hill’s long-standing commitment to building safe, comfortable, and high-quality housing for vital regeneration projects.

“We hope residents will enjoy the new community centre, health centre and library for many years to come and we now looking forward to completing this project August 2027.”

Councillor Helen Dennis, Southwark’s cabinet member for new homes and sustainable development, said:

“I’m really pleased to celebrate this milestone with our partners Notting Hill Genesis as the renewal of the Aylesbury continues to transform lives on the estate with brand new high-quality homes.

“The Aylesbury Estate renewal has made huge progress over the last year with hundreds of new council homes delivered on the First Development Site, as well as a new community centre, health centre and library for residents to enjoy. I look forward to seeing this phase completed with residents moving in and enjoying their new homes.”

Tom Copley, deputy mayor for housing and residential development, said:

“I’m delighted to celebrate this milestone in the regeneration of Aylesbury Estate, along with our partners at Notting Hill Genesis, Southwark Council and The Hill Group.

“Backed by funding from the Mayor of London, Aylesbury Estate represents a bold vision for the future of housing in south London. With 700 new, high-quality homes – 85 per cent of which are at social rent – and new state-of-the-art community facilities, this development is an exciting example of how we are creating a better and fairer London for everyone.”

