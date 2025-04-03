Firms named on planned works framework for Scottish social landlords

38 contractors have joined a £380m framework to supply and install planned and cyclical maintenance works to Scottish councils and housing associations over four years.

Procurement services provider, PfH Scotland has appointed 22 regional SME firms and 16 larger national companies, including Bell Group, CCG Scotland, Easy Heat Systems, McConnell, Procast, Sidey Solutions, Joinery and Timber Creations (JTC), and Wren Kitchens.

They will provide kitchens, bathrooms, windows, doors, electrical works, roofing, painting, decorating, property refurbishment and surrounding works – including hard landscaping and fencing – to local authorities and housing associations in Scotland.

The framework is structured across 12 lots and tailored to different regions of Scotland so local requirements can be addressed. Social landlords have the option to procure products only, or a one-stop route for supply of products and installation. There is also the option for full property refurbishment services.

Figures from the Scottish Housing Regulator show that in 2023/24, registered social landlords in Scotland spent £945m on management and maintenance – the highest on record. Planned maintenance expenditure increased by 3.88% to £176.03m, impacted by higher costs, labour shortages and supply chain disruptions.

Scottish social landlords are dealing with unexpected remediation costs for RAAC, cladding and damp and mould, along with meeting obligations under the Scottish Housing Quality Standard, fire safety regulations and decarbonisation standards; all whilst keeping rents as low as possible.

Chris McGinn, commercial manager at PfH Scotland said: “When social landlords invest in planned works, it creates warm, safe, comfortable homes for their tenants, and it lowers the need for spend on reactive repairs. The problem is that higher inflation and rising prices, along with multiple competing priorities, have put huge pressure on already stretched budgets. We designed this framework with social landlords so it could offer flexible, low cost, high quality options for planned works, enabling a quick and precise match between their requirements and suppliers.”

John Hepburn, regional managing director (Scotland) at McConnell commented: “We’re delighted to be appointed onto PfH Scotland’s Planned Works framework, which covers a comprehensive whole house programme for social landlords in Scotland. Our vision at McConnell is to deliver quality works to the communities we work within and that’s more important than ever with the incredibly challenging landscape that Scottish housing providers are operating in right now.”

Find out more about PfH Scotland’s Planned Works framework here