BBP Unveils Bold 2030 Vision to Drive Sustainable Transformation in Commercial Property

The Better Buildings Partnership (BBP) has launched its 2030 Vision, a call to action for the commercial property sector to lead and accelerate the industry’s sustainable transformation over the next five years.

Co-created with the BBP Board and its members, the Vision underscores the urgency of tackling the sector’s most pressing environmental and social challenges. It sets out clear priorities: delivering practical solutions, embedding sustainable practices across portfolios, and fostering collaboration to drive large-scale industry change.

A Practical Approach to Industry Transformation

The BBP aims to leverage its expertise, tools, and leadership to amplify impact, embed best practices in decision-making, and pioneer innovative solutions to emerging challenges. Covering a wide scope—from energy efficiency and climate resilience to circularity and nature—the Vision recognises the growing complexities and opportunities facing commercial property owners.

By mobilising its extensive network of members, the BBP seeks to demonstrate leadership and ensure sustainability is embedded at the heart of the industry. The initiative highlights the power of collective action, urging stakeholders to work together to accelerate change and maximise impact.

A Vision for Industry-Wide Change

BBP invites members and industry partners to use the 2030 Vision as a guide for transformative action. By doing so, the sector can unlock the full potential of sustainable buildings—attracting investment, occupiers, and talent while fostering resilient communities that support environmental, social, and economic prosperity.

Industry Leaders Weigh In

Sarah Ratcliffe, Chief Executive Officer of the Better Buildings Partnership, emphasised the need for immediate action:

“With just five years left of this crucial decade, our 2030 Vision calls for urgent and collaborative action. We must act decisively to drive the sustainable transformation of commercial buildings. We hope this Vision serves as a catalyst for progress and innovation, reinforcing the BBP’s commitment to delivering practical solutions with real impact.”

Janine Cole, Sustainability and Social Impact Director at GPE and Chair of the BBP, added:

“The BBP’s commitment to amplifying its impact, upskilling the market, and embracing innovation is essential in addressing the climate crisis. This Vision will help drive the transformation needed in the UK’s built environment sector.”

James Manning, London Estate Strategy and Performance Lead at Grosvenor Group and BBP Deputy Chair, highlighted the importance of staying ahead of emerging challenges:

“The sustainable transformation of commercial real estate demands a pioneering approach. We look forward to working with industry partners to deepen our knowledge of circularity, placemaking, and social impact while remaining open to new ideas and insights.”

Jane Wakiwaka, Head of Sustainability at REM and BBP Board Member, stressed the role of sustainability across the property lifecycle:

“Embedding sustainability at every stage of the property lifecycle is vital. BBP’s toolkits and guidance will continue to raise industry standards and ensure sustainability is a core part of decision-making for property owners.”

Shuen Chan, Head of Responsible Investment & Sustainability, Private Markets at LGIM and BBP Board Member, highlighted the investment opportunities in sustainable transformation:

“Accelerating sustainability efforts isn’t just an operational imperative—it’s a significant investment opportunity. By embedding sustainability throughout the entire lifecycle of real estate, we can collectively reduce carbon emissions, drive value, and create a more resilient built environment.”

Harry Stokes, Commercial Finance Director at SEGRO and BBP Board Member, emphasised the importance of knowledge-sharing:

“Amplifying the sustainability efforts of BBP members allows us to extend our reach and impact. By sharing insights and practical tools beyond our membership, we can drive even greater positive change across the industry.”

