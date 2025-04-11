Speedy Hire Leads the Charge in Decarbonising the Hire Sector with Groundbreaking Carbon Reporting Tool

Speedy Hire, the UK’s leading provider of tools, equipment, and plant hire services, has unveiled the industry’s most advanced Carbon Reporting Tool – a transformative step in helping construction companies reach their decarbonisation goals faster and more efficiently.

Developed as part of Speedy Hire’s wider strategy to enable customers to achieve their sustainability goals, the Carbon Reporting Tool benchmarks the operational performance of thousands of products, providing customers with detailed emissions reporting and reduction strategies. It represents a major innovation for the hire sector and a critical tool in the construction industry’s transition to Net Zero by 2050.

The construction sector is a major contributor to carbon emissions, particularly from the operational fuel use of plant and equipment. In response, Speedy Hire, who are recognised as a UK leader in sustainability, are enabling the move from assumption-based data to actual performance metrics – setting a new standard for carbon transparency and accountability.

Matthew Pygott, Head of Net Zero at Speedy Hire, said:

“At Speedy Hire, we recognise the critical role we play in supporting the construction industry’s transition to Net Zero. We are seeing increasing demand for carbon quantification in tenders and contract performance. With our Carbon Reporting Tool, we provide customers with the insights needed to make more sustainable choices, reducing both carbon emissions and costs.”

The tool has already been adopted by leading infrastructure and construction businesses. One of the first to trial it was Amey, a key client of Speedy Hire.

Sam Taylor, Environment & Sustainability Business Partner at Amey, commented:

“Speedy’s newly developed tool promises to give us greater visibility of our carbon emissions through plant and tool use and will help us drive behaviours to improve this. For example, live tracking of uptake of ‘eco’ products as an alternative to standard offerings, and the level of resolution of this data promises to help us review decisions made at an account and depot level and therefore drive behaviours with regards to plant and tool hire across the sector.”

As the first UK & Ireland hire company to implement a PAS2080:2023 carbon management system, this tool will enable our customers to baseline, assess, and optimise their construction carbon footprint, aligning with their decarbonisation goals.

Speedy Hire’s tool is designed to work seamlessly with its broader carbon management ecosystem. It will be independently audited under the company’s existing contract with sustainability consultancy Auditel.

As part of its ‘Decade to Deliver’ strategy, Speedy Hire aims to ensure that 70% of its core fleet consists of eco-products by 2027, while driving eco-revenue and progressing towards its Scope 3 carbon reduction targets by 2030.

With the launch of the Carbon Reporting Tool, Speedy Hire continues to demonstrate its position as a market leader in sustainable hire solutions.

