BCO North Awards recognise the region’s outstanding workplaces

The North’s most outstanding workplaces have been named, with prestigious British Council for Offices (BCO) Awards presented to six landmark office buildings across the region.

On Thursday 3 April at Manchester’s Kimpton Clocktower, the BCO’s annual Northern Awards recognised projects that demonstrate best practice in office design, fit-out, operation and sustainability, setting the standard for excellence across the diverse sector.

The BCO Regional Award winners in each category for the North were:

Projects up to 2,500 sqm: Henry Boot HQ, Isaacs Building , Sheffield

, Sheffield Refurbished/Recycled Workplace: Foundation , Altrincham

, Altrincham Fit out of Workplace: Deloitte Manchester , 100 Embankment , Cathedral Approach, Salford

, , Cathedral Approach, Salford Corporate Workplace: West Village , Leeds

, Leeds Commercial Workplace: Eden , Salford

, Salford ESG: Eden , Salford

, Salford Innovation: Oldham Spindles, Oldham

Highly Commended workplaces were:

Havelock , Manchester (Refurbished/Recycled Workplace)

, Manchester Arup, 12 Wellington Place , Leeds (Fit out of Workspace)

, Leeds 4 Angle Square, NOMA, Manchester (Commercial Workplace)

The BCO Northern Awards judging panel was chaired by Adam Tillis, Operations Director of Dragonfly Contracts, alongside Nathalie Baxter, Head of Workspace (Strategy) at the Home Group; Danielle Ford, Associate Director at GenNorth; Lee Treanor, Director at HBD; Richmal Wigglesworth, Associate Partner at Sheppard Robson.

Commenting on each of the winners, the BCO judges noted:

Winner in the Projects up to 2,500 sqm category, Henry Boot Group’s (HBG) new headquarters at Isaacs Building, Sheffield, is a workplace transformation that exemplifies modern, flexible, and sustainable design.

The judges noted: ‘This relocation from the historic Banner Cross Hall represents a significant cultural shift, fostering collaboration and innovation. Sustainability was central to the project, which achieved a BREEAM Very Good rating and reducing carbon emissions by 79%. By aligning workplace strategy with HBG’s net-zero 2030 goal, the new headquarters enhances employee engagement, boosts productivity, and sets a benchmark for sustainable workspaces. This forward-thinking approach solidifies HBG’s reputation as a leader in progressive workplace design and environmental responsibility.’

As Refurbished/Recycled Workplace of the Year, the Foundation redevelopment in Altrincham is an award-winning transformation, repurposing the former Rackhams department store into a dynamic hub for work, leisure, and community engagement.

Judges noted that the project revitalises the town centre, providing a new gateway with modern offices, co-working spaces, retail, and dining: ‘Foundation sets a new benchmark for urban regeneration, proving that adaptive reuse can drive long-term economic and social impact.’

Deloitte’s office at 100 Embankment, Salford, was named champion in the Fit Out of Workplace category.

Judges said: ‘This award-winning office exemplifies innovation, sustainability, and inclusivity, setting new benchmarks for hybrid working environments. The 6,085 sqm space is designed to foster collaboration, flexibility, and well-being, incorporating cutting-edge technology, sustainable materials, and dynamic workspaces. This transformative workplace embodies Deloitte’s vision, creating a thriving community hub that redefines employee experience and business innovation.’

West Village in Leeds received the Corporate Workplace award for masterfully unifying two separate buildings into a single, cohesive estate, anchored by a striking 20,000 sq ft extension that forms a bold gateway.

Judges said: ‘The 115,000 sq ft transformation redefines modern workspace design, prioritising innovation, sustainability, and employee well-being. The fit-out seamlessly blends biophilia, advanced technology, and flexible work environments. Key features include a fully landscaped courtyard and an open-plan entrance, eliminating a traditional reception to create a more welcoming atmosphere. With collaborative workspaces, wellness facilities, inspiring art installations, and Net Zero Carbon strategies achieving an EPC A rating, this project sets a new benchmark for contemporary workplace excellence.’

A double winner in the ESG and Commercial Workplace categories, Eden in Salford was highly praised by the BCO judges:

‘Eden is a groundbreaking, award-winning office development that sets a new standard for sustainable workplaces. This 12-storey, Net Zero Carbon building features Europe’s largest living wall – an astonishing 3,300m² of greenery with 350,000 plants, redefining urban biodiversity. As the UK’s first 5.5-star NABERS UK Design Reviewed project, alongside BREEAM Outstanding and EPC A ratings, it proves that commercial spaces can be both high-performance and environmentally responsible. Beyond sustainability, Eden’s social impact is equally transformative; it prioritises well-being, offering a vibrant social hub including local business Spice & Grind, wellness spaces, and a rooftop terrace.’

Oldham Spindles was given the Innovation award for its groundbreaking, adaptive reuse of a building that has transformed a struggling 1990s shopping centre into a vibrant, multi-functional workplace and community hub.

Judges commented: ‘Oldham Spindles is an innovative project that reimagines urban regeneration, proving that underutilised retail spaces can be repurposed for modern office environments. It sets a bold precedent for repurposing failing retail assets into thriving workspaces. A combination of architectural ingenuity, sustainability, and social impact makes it a worthy recipient of the BCO Innovation Award, showcasing a transformative model for urban regeneration.’

Alex Stork, Regional Committee Chair for the BCO, said: ‘This year’s BCO Northern Awards winners exemplify excellence in office design. These outstanding workspaces demonstrate how innovative strategies in well-being, sustainability, and community engagement can create remarkable commercial environments where people take pride in working.

‘The North continues to lead with some of the most exciting office developments, fuelled by collaborations between forward-thinking organisations, local authorities, and expert design and build specialists. Our judges were highly impressed by the exceptional quality of submissions this year. We extend our congratulations to the winners and those highly commended, and we eagerly anticipate the ongoing growth of the region’s office landscape.’

The Northern region winners will now compete for the BCO National Awards in October 2025. More details will be announced soon.

The lead sponsor for this year’s BCO Awards is AET Flexible Space. Gold sponsors are AECOM, Glamox and Troup Bywaters + Anders.

