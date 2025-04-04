Five reasons to not miss IWFM at the Workplace Event 2025

Taking place at Birmingham’s NEC from 8 – 10 April, the Workplace Event 2025, is a key calendar date for the entire workplace and facilities management (WFM) community. By engaging with IWFM at the event, attendees will have access to the major insights, research and connections that will shape the sector in the time to come. Here are five reasons why, based on IWFM’s agenda.

1. Gain a competitive edge with “Outlook 2025: Advantage WFM?”

Kick off the event with this session on day one, at 12:30 at the main stage, which analyses the latest business and economic factors impacting the WFM sector, revealing critical workspace trends from IWFM’s 2025 Market Outlook Survey research. Discover how to optimise investments, boost productivity and keep ahead of the competition.

2. Boost your teams through upskilling at “Future-Ready Teams, Competent Organisations: Upskilling to Unlock Workplace Value.”

On day two at 11:15, don’t miss this main stage event which addresses the skills crisis in WFM and explores how strategic upskilling can achieve workplace objectives. Learn actionable strategies to cultivate competence and understand the impact of effective skills development.

3. Realise maximum value with “IM and Strategic Asset Management as the Gateways to an Optimised Built Environment.”

On day three, join us at the main stage at 10:30 for a session which focuses on data and planning, where this session’s panel will discuss how robust standards support better decision-making and long-term resilience in the built environment. Seize the chance to learn how to tackle maintenance backlogs and implement a sector-led approach to information management.

4. Boost your CPD with a visit to Professional Development Health Clinic

Whatever career stage you’re at, get CPD advice and guidance from our advisors on how you can advance your career. Discover more about IWFM’s professional development offering and how it enables you to make the most of your skills and insight in WFM.

You can take the assessment now and discuss your results with the team at the event.

5. Connect and grow with the IWFM community

Expand your network at the day two Networking Drinks Reception, taking place from 16:00, and meet the dedicated volunteers who drive IWFM’s Regions, Networks and Special Interest Groups. They will be on the stand for the entirety of the event, remember to pop by and say hello!

Don’t miss the chance to gain valuable knowledge, build essential connections and discover exclusive training offers. Register to attend the event today.

