Costa Coffee Extends Property Partnership with Savills to Drive UK Expansion

Costa Coffee has renewed and expanded its long-standing partnership with Savills as it gears up for a new phase of nationwide growth across the UK.

Marking 20 years of collaboration, Savills has been reappointed to advise on the coffee chain’s property strategy, with an extended remit now covering the entire country outside the M25. Previously, the real estate advisor focused on expanding Costa’s footprint across the South West, Wales, and Scotland.

Under the renewed partnership, Savills will identify opportunities for a variety of formats including drive-thru, drive-to, and travel hub locations. The search will prioritise prominent roadside and retail park sites with ample parking to support customer convenience.

As part of its wider strategy, Costa Coffee is not only targeting new locations but is also actively rightsizing and upsizing existing outlets to better align with consumer demand and operational efficiency.

Matt Brown, director at Savills, commented: “Our extended role reflects Costa Coffee’s ambitious plans and our shared commitment to securing high-quality sites that meet their evolving business needs. We’re proud to continue supporting their expansion across high streets, retail parks, and transport locations nationwide.”

Tom Falk, head of property at Costa Coffee, added: “We’re entering a new phase of growth, and it’s vital we work with experienced partners who understand both the market and our brand. Savills has played a key role in our property success over the past two decades, and we’re looking forward to building on that foundation with this expanded agreement.”

The move underlines Costa Coffee’s ongoing investment in its UK estate and its focus on adapting to changing consumer behaviours with flexible and accessible store formats.

