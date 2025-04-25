UNIQLO Launches First Liverpool Store at Liverpool ONE

Japanese clothing giant UNIQLO has officially opened its first store in Liverpool, marking a significant milestone in the brand’s UK expansion. Located at Liverpool ONE, the 25,000 sq ft flagship spans two floors on Paradise Street and showcases the full range of menswear, womenswear, and childrenswear.

The store introduces several customer-focused features including self-service checkouts, dedicated collection points, and in-store services for clothing repairs, alterations, and recycling—reinforcing UNIQLO’s commitment to sustainability and garment longevity.

This opening marks the brand’s 21st location in the UK, with further stores planned for Glasgow and Birmingham later this year as part of an ongoing growth strategy.

Rob Deacon, asset management director at Liverpool ONE, commented: “UNIQLO’s arrival is a standout moment for Liverpool ONE. Their striking new store adds even more depth to our already strong fashion offering, reinforcing our reputation as a prime destination for global brands seeking prominent, high-footfall locations.”

The deal reflects Liverpool ONE’s continued appeal to international retailers looking to establish flagship presences in key UK cities. Property agents Metis and CBRE advised on the transaction.

