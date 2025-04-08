Enviro Waste Management strengthens focus on commercial waste with rebrand

London-based commercial waste management provider, Enviro Waste Management, has embarked on a strategic rebrand to reinforce its commitment to enhancing operational efficiency while simultaneously reducing environmental impact. Moving away from its previous focus on domestic and construction waste, the company is now solely dedicated to serving businesses, positioning itself as a one-stop waste solution in commercial waste management.

The revamped brand identity includes a modern yet user friendly website and refreshed tone of voice on all online channels of communication. Additionally, Enviro Waste Management will also undertake a phase by phase revamp of offline assets such as uniforms, trucks, sacks, and more. This shift also brings expanded service offerings, including bins and sacks collections introduced last year which includes overnight collection service. More than just collecting waste, the company ensures materials are repurposed when possible, properly sorted at its waste yard, and disposed of in the most sustainable way.

Eli Kushmaro, CEO and Founder of Enviro Waste Management said: “Our core values have always been about helping businesses operate more efficiently while reducing their environmental footprint. While our brand is built on reliability and robust customer support, with this rebrand, we’re not only sharpening our focus on commercial waste but also expanding our service portfolio to truly become the ultimate partner for businesses.”

The new logo embodies this transformation with a bold blue design and a distinct brown ‘I’ at its centre, symbolising the customer at the heart of the company’s operations. The deliberate shift away from the industry-standard green, Enviro Waste Management has adopted a bold brown and blue theme, brown symbolising warmth and reliability, while blue reinforces professionalism and trust.

