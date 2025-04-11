Kiverco welcomes invest NI Chief Executive Kieran Donoghue to discuss ambitious growth strategy

Kiverco recently welcomed Invest Northern Ireland’s Chief Executive Kieran Donoghue to its headquarters, alongside Anne Beggs, Executive Director of International Business and Skills, Kate Gilmore, International Trade Adviser, and Denzil Morrow, Client Executive. The visit provided an opportunity to discuss and showcase Kiverco’s ambitious 10-year growth strategy, which includes digitalising its manufacturing processes and extending its global reach.

In order to deliver this strategy Kiverco is investing in infrastructure, people and digital transformation, underpinned by a companywide focus on sustainability.

In 2024, Kiverco expanded its manufacturing facility to 40,000 sq. ft, significantly increasing production capacity, enabling the company to meet forecast growth in market demand and positioning it for long-term scalability and success. In 2025 the whole manufacturing facility was fitted with solar panels, with support from Invest NI, as part of its journey to net zero.

People are at the heart of Kiverco, and the company is committed to creating exciting opportunities to attract new talent and to facilitating the career development of existing employees through upskilling to meet future requirements. Invest NI support for training and new roles has been vital in helping Kiverco deliver this key part of its strategy.

Kiverco’s digital transformation is focused equally on developing digital technology to enhance its product range as it is on adopting digital technology to improve efficiency and productivity throughout its operation.

Collaborations with the Queen’s University Knowledge Transfer Partnerships (KTPs), the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation Centre (AMIC), the Smart Manufacturing Data Hub (SMDH) and most recently becoming the lead SME on an Invest NI supported digital Cluster Acceleration Programme, Smart Industry Next, ensure that Kiverco is benefitting as a company but also contributing to the wider Northern Ireland manufacturing innovation ecosystem.

Kiverco’s Managing Director and Chair of the AMIC Industry Advisory Board, John Irwin commented: “Digitalising manufacturing and incorporating smart designs are at the core of our business growth strategy, helping us to compete globally with a sustainable focus. With over 400 plants worldwide, we play a key role in cleaning up the world’s waste, reducing environmental impact, and contributing to a cleaner, circular economy. Committed to innovation and expanding into new markets, our recent progress in the Middle East and Australia presents exciting opportunities. With enhanced production capabilities and digital advancements, we are poised for continued domestic and export market growth, thanks to our partnership with Invest NI.”

Kieran Donoghue, Chief Executive of Invest NI, stated:

“Invest NI has worked with Kiverco for more than 15 years, supporting it to accelerate innovation and skills, improve supply chain resilience, and export its products around the world. We are delighted to support Kiverco’s growth strategy as it invests in productivity and digitalisation.

“Our in-market India, Middle East and Africa team has been instrumental in supporting Kiverco’s growth in the Middle East, introducing the company to major stakeholders, providing one to one business development support, events and inward visits. We are delighted to support Kiverco as it scales up and makes a significant impact on the global recycling industry.”

Based in Dungannon, Northern Ireland, Kiverco is a trusted leader in the design and manufacture of recycling plant solutions. With a focus on building lasting customer relationships, the company delivers bespoke solutions tailored to specific client needs. Known for its commitment to environmental sustainability, Kiverco provides cutting-edge recycling equipment that contributes to a cleaner and more sustainable future.

