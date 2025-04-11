Global Expertise, Local Impact: Denis McGowan Takes the Helm at CBRE GWS Across EMEA & APAC

CBRE has announced the appointment of Denis McGowan as Executive Managing Director within its Global Workplace Solutions (GWS) Financial & Professional Services Sector, reinforcing the company’s global leadership with seasoned expertise. In his new role, McGowan will lead enterprise accounts across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) as well as the Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions.

McGowan joins CBRE from international property development firm Osborne+Co, where he oversaw major client relationships with global banking giants such as Santander, Citi and Wells Fargo, alongside partnerships with forward-thinking operators like BoB W. His deep industry knowledge was honed over a 14-year tenure as Global Head of Property at Standard Chartered Bank, where he oversaw workplace strategies for more than 85,000 employees across over 60 markets.

This strategic hire signals CBRE’s continued investment in delivering end-to-end real estate solutions that respond to the evolving needs of financial and professional services clients. McGowan will partner closely with Paul Hubbard-Brown, recently named Head of Financial & Professional Services Sector within CBRE’s UK Advisory business, to strengthen integration across service lines and geographies.

Reporting to Mike Hart, Sector President for GWS Financial & Professional Services, McGowan is poised to drive forward CBRE’s mission to deliver tailored, insight-led solutions that address both global complexity and local context.

“Client needs are quickly evolving, and it is more important than ever that we deliver integrated value propositions,” said Mike Hart. “Denis’s experience and expertise make him uniquely qualified to help clients navigate industry-specific challenges. His appointment, coupled with the strengthening of our Advisory Financial & Professional Services Sector expertise, means our clients can be sure our teams are well positioned to deliver the best possible solutions.”

With a reputation for bridging strategy with execution, McGowan’s arrival adds significant momentum to CBRE’s global ambitions. His leadership is expected to play a pivotal role in supporting clients with their transformation journeys, real estate optimisation and workplace evolution.

