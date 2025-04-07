LSH boosts regional strength with investment in Stiles Harold Williams (SHW)

Enhancing LSH’s service offering across South-East England, leveraging SHW’s local expertise and strong client relationships.

Lambert Smith Hampton (LSH) has taken the first major step forward in its mission to become the UK’s leading commercial property advisory firm by acquiring a majority stake in leading South-East England consultancy SHW.



As part of Connells Group—owned by Skipton Building Society and the UK’s largest residential estate agency—LSH is expanding rapidly through a mix of organic growth and strategic acquisitions.



This strategic partnership is a key plank of LSH’s growth plan, and strengthens its regional commitment to providing best-in-class services. LSH and SHW share a belief in local insight, strong client relationships and hands-on service delivery.



SHW will continue operating as a partnership under its name across its ten offices in South-East England, including Brighton, Eastbourne, Fleet, Worthing, Crawley, Leatherhead, Kingston, Bromley, Croydon and London’s West End. Its suite of services, from agency and transactions to architecture, planning and building consultancy, with a team of over 200 professionals, perfectly complements LSH’s nationwide network of 30 offices and 15 service lines.



Together, LSH and SHW will provide enhanced reach that deepens their client service capabilities across England, while providing even greater opportunities for their talent to flourish.



Ezra Nahome, Chief Executive of Lambert Smith Hampton, said: “We are delighted to have had the opportunity of investing in SHW. We see significant opportunity to drive revenue and grow profits. SHW are a great firm with a winning culture. This investment endorses our commitment to the growth in regions in the UK.”



Russell Markham, Managing Partner of SHW, said: “This collaboration marks a significant step forward, enabling SHW to accelerate corporate growth and help to achieve our key business expansion objectives. Through this partnership, we look forward to further enhancing our service offering to clients whilst expanding our reach across the South and within the property industry.



“In particular, the investment will also allow us to expand into Kent and Essex to widen our client services and reach.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals