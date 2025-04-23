Green Light for Audley Retirement Village at Brent Cross Town

A new chapter in later living has been approved for Brent Cross Town, as Barnet Council grants planning permission for a major retirement living development by Audley Group and Senior Living Investment Partners.

The approved plans will see the delivery of a 10-storey building comprising 148 high-quality apartments designed specifically for residents over 60. This will mark the first retirement community within the 180-acre Brent Cross Town regeneration — one of Europe’s most ambitious urban renewal projects, being delivered by Related Argent in partnership with Barnet Council.

The development, valued at £8 billion, is already reshaping this area of north-west London, with thousands of new homes, expansive office space, schools, parks, and a vibrant high street in the pipeline. With two residential buildings already completed and occupied, the community is beginning to take shape.

Audley’s new scheme will operate under its Mayfield Villages brand, known for its contemporary, wellness-focused approach to retirement living. It will also be the brand’s first location in the capital and only the second in its portfolio. Residents will benefit from 17,000 sq ft of shared amenities, including a health and wellbeing centre, landscaped gardens, a village hall, and a café-bistro that will be open to the public, encouraging community interaction.

The project is being delivered in partnership with Senior Living Investment Partners, a £200 million joint venture between Octopus Real Estate and Pension Insurance Corporation.

Nick Sanderson, chief executive of Audley Group, commented: “Planning approval for the new Mayfield Village at Brent Cross Town is a fantastic step forward. The demand for specialist retirement living properties isn’t slowing down and it’s important we give more people more choice over how and where they live as they get older. Mayfield Brent Cross will become an important part of the vibrant intergenerational community being created in this area of London.”

Tom Goodall, chief executive of Related Argent, added: “We are delighted that the first retirement living homes at Brent Cross Town have been given the go-ahead. This builds on the continued inward investment secured over the last 12 months and accelerates our bold vision to create an intergenerational community with diverse housing options. We look forward to bringing this vibrant new project to life with industry leaders Audley Group.”

