Pivot supports Torsion Care with development exit facility for retirement living scheme in Lancashire

Pivot is pleased to announce the completion of a £4.1 million development exit facility to Torsion Care, supporting the stabilisation and sale of a completed retirement living scheme in Thornton-Cleveleys, Lancashire.

The loan is secured against 29 self-contained one- and two-bedroom apartments at Royles Lodge, a purpose-built retirement development for residents aged 55 and over.

The modern development sits within the wider Marsh Mill Village, a picturesque and well-established leisure and residential destination close to the Fylde Coast.

The development reached practical completion in 2023 and offers high-specification, age-exclusive accommodation.

The funding enables Torsion Care to refinance its original development facility while allowing time to execute a dual-track strategy of unit sales and long-term lettings.

Twelve units have already been sold to date, with a dedicated on-site sales team now in place and marketing across multiple platforms.

The transaction showcases Pivot’s commitment to working with experienced developers on complex transitional assets, where income stabilisation and a structured repayment strategy are key.

It also reflects Pivot’s dedication to supporting schemes that positively impact local communities and provide high-quality housing.

By backing developers like Torsion Care, Pivot plays an active role in delivering well-designed homes that enable independent living and contribute to long-term community wellbeing.

Martin Hutson of Torsion Care, commented:

“We’re delighted to partner with Pivot on this transaction. Their understanding of the retirement living sector and ability to tailor a structure around both sales and lettings gives us the flexibility to maximise value at Royles Lodge. We’re also pleased to deliver another high-quality scheme that meets growing demand for independent living options for over-55s.”

Andreas Yianni, Commercial Director at Pivot, added:

“It’s a pleasure to support Torsion Care, a highly capable operator with a growing track record in the care and retirement living sector. This deal reflects our appetite to fund completed, high-quality schemes and committed sponsor. We’re proud to play a role in bringing more housing to the market that is tailored to supportive living.”

