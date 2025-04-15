Hochiki Europe Safeguards Major Slovakian Logistics Hub

Hochiki Europe, a leading manufacturer of innovative life safety solutions, is pleased to announce that its ESP intelligent fire detection range has been installed at a brand new 17,000 square metre storage hub near Galanta, Slovakia.

The extensive warehouse facility, owned by KL Logistic, presented a significant fire safety undertaking due to its sheer size and the diverse range of goods stored within its 18-metre high racking. Recognising the critical need for a swift and dependable detection and evacuation system, KL Logistic entrusted the project to Pro Metheus Slovakia, a respected Slovakian fire safety specialist.

Pro Metheus Slovakia designed and installed a comprehensive fire safety solution centred around Hochiki Europe’s advanced ESP (Enhanced System Protocol) range. Hundreds of Hochiki ESP optical smoke detectors were strategically positioned throughout the vast building, providing crucial early fire warning capabilities. To ensure complete protection, particularly within the dense racking, Hochiki’s FIRElink aspirating smoke detection system was also implemented, safeguarding even the most inaccessible areas.

The entire Hochiki system is seamlessly networked via Hochiki’s ESP protocol. Networked Hochiki HFP control panels serve as the central monitoring and control hub, while ESP input and output modules facilitate seamless integration with the warehouse’s sprinkler system. This integrated approach guarantees a fully coordinated response in the event of a fire.

Furthermore, the system incorporates a voice evacuation system. This, combined with the rapid detection capabilities of the Hochiki system, ensures the safe and efficient evacuation of all warehouse personnel in any emergency.

“The scale and complexity of the KL Logistic warehouse demanded a fire detection system that was both powerful and dependable,” commented Tibor Lelkes, CEO of Pro Metheus Fire. “Hochiki’s comprehensive product portfolio, coupled with their sophisticated networking capabilities, enabled us to design a solution that precisely met the client’s specific requirements. The inclusion of the voice evacuation system was a key factor in providing KL Logistic with complete peace of mind. We are proud to have delivered a system that significantly enhances the safety of their employees and protects their valuable assets.”

