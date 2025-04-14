Kennedy Wilson acquires Ultra-Urban London industrial park from Fabrix

4.7 acre Bromley-by-Bow industrial park is the biggest industrial site within three miles of the City

Global real estate investment company Kennedy Wilson announces that it has acquired Bromley-by-Bow Industrial Park, a strategically located East London development site with planning consent for the creation of a highly sustainable, best in class ultra urban industrial scheme with a GDV of circa £100 million, from Fabrix.

Located on a 4.7 acre area, the site was assembled and master planned by Fabrix following a series of land purchases which took place over several years. It subsequently achieved planning consent for the regeneration of the site in September 2024, doubling the current space for a scheme which will deliver 135,000 square feet of highly desirable and sustainable industrial space. Situated within only three miles of the City of London in a prime distribution location, the site benefits from fast access to Central London, a critical consideration for many high-value industrial occupiers, and the rest of the city by virtue of its excellent access to key arterial roads.

As one of only two Strategic Industrial Locations in Tower Hamlets, Fabrix designed the redevelopment to set a new standard for how industrial space can be sensitively integrated within the urban fabric and be a positive neighbour to both adjacent industrial estates and residential communities, with a design that significantly improves the appearance, efficiency and sustainability of the site. It was this approach that helped to unlock the regeneration of the most centrally located, undeveloped large-scale industrial site in London, in an area where much of the existing stock of industrial space is being lost to other uses.

The site proposals comprise a new-build central block of industrial units arranged in two linear terraces around a central yard (consisting of 10 units of varying sizes from 600 square metres – 1800 square metres), and a re-purposed small brick MOT warehouse building, positioned at the west entrance, designated for use as the Affordable Workspace & a Circular Economy Hub, totaling 11,976 square metres (GIA) of floorspace. The scheme, which will be developed by Kennedy Wilson to EPC ‘A’, and BREEAM ‘Excellent’, is expected to be attractive to a range of future occupiers, but particularly those operating in ‘last mile’ delivery.

Fabrix will retain a role as a consultant for Kennedy Wilson during the initial stages of development to drive forward ESG and community initiatives through the partnerships it has generated with local organisations.

This latest acquisition expands Kennedy Wilson’s UK industrial platform, which totals nearly 9 million square feet and represents circa $1.6 billion of AUM.

“This transaction represented a rare opportunity to acquire a highly desirable industrial scheme in a location with strong underlying fundamentals,” said Mike Pegler, President, Kennedy Wilson Europe. “We are always looking for opportunities to invest capital into industrial assets in thriving urban locations and this is particularly attractive where schemes, such as Bromley-by-Bow, will offer leading sustainability credentials to its future occupants.”

Louis Duffield, Partner and Head of Investment at Fabrix said:

“Fabrix’s consented scheme for the regeneration of Bromley-by-Bow Industrial Park is a project that will deliver super prime-quality space for ultra urban industrial and logistics uses, and secure genuine benefits for the community in Tower Hamlets. Kennedy Wilson’s purchase of the site will not only realise the value created by this vision, but also means that Fabrix can advance with our plan to rationalise our activity around the living and office sectors, marking an exciting new phase of work. Fabrix developed this project over many years of relationship building with the community and stakeholders, and we look forward to collaborating with Kennedy Wilson in a consultant role to drive forward ESG and community initiatives.”

