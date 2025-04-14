New Development and Asset Management Venture Launched by Ex-Thackeray Group Directors, Backed By SevenCapital

SevenCitiesLdn, a new property investment, development and asset management venture based in central London, has launched with the backing of leading UK property development and investment group SevenCapital.

Backed by £100million in capital, the new business is dedicated to acquiring and repositioning value-add real estate opportunities across London, the South East and key regional cities. It will initially target assets between £5m and £30m, across multiple sectors, including commercial, residential, student accommodation, retail, hospitality and leisure.

SevenCitiesLdn is led by Giles Hoare and Cameron Mitchell, both RICS qualified and former Thackeray Group directors, who together have a combined 25 years’ experience and over £500m worth of real estate transactions across multiple sectors.

The newly formed team at SevenCitiesLdn will have a clear mandate to identify and execute deals that unlock value through strategic asset management, repositioning and development, capitalising on evolving market conditions and shifting occupier demands.

Damien Siviter, Group Managing Director at SevenCapital Group said: “At SevenCapital, we pride ourselves on our ability to both identify and nurture new investment, development and business opportunities. Embracing modern advances in technology, new ways of working, and employing emerging industry talent are key ingredients to the future success of our business, the property market and indeed the urban landscapes within which we operate.

“SevenCitiesLdn is an exciting new venture, with an enterprising vision and approach to transforming the built environment that both aligns with our values and adds a new dynamic to the SevenCapital Group. I look forward to supporting and developing the business as it establishes itself and grows over the coming months and years.”

Giles Hoare, Director at SevenCitiesLdn, added: “The UK real estate market continues to offer compelling opportunities for those with the vision and agility to act decisively. With the backing of SevenCapital, we have the firepower and platform to make a meaningful impact. We look forward to collaborating with investors, occupiers, and stakeholders to deliver transformative projects.”

Cameron Mitchell, Director at SevenCitiesLdn, added: “SevenCitiesLdn brings a fresh and ambitious approach to real estate investment and development. We are combining SevenCapital’s established expertise with a forward-thinking, entrepreneurial mindset to identify and unlock value in the market. With significant capital available, we are dedicated to acquiring and developing real estate that caters to the evolving urban landscape and needs of modern business and communities.”

Prior to forming SevenCitiesLdn, Giles Hoare worked as Investment Director at Thackeray Group, which he joined in 2018. He previously worked for London & Cambridge Properties Ltd and Cushman & Wakefield. Cameron Mitchell leaves his role as Development Director at Thackeray Group, having joined in 2019, prior to which he worked as a surveyor for CBRE.

SevenCitiesLdn is actively sourcing opportunities in London and key cities across the UK and welcomes discussions with agents, brokers, investors and joint venture partners across the sector.

To get in touch email: enquiries@sevencitiesldn.com or visit our website: sevencitiesldn.com

