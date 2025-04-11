Mace appointed to deliver one of London’s largest retrofit projects

The global delivery consultants and construction experts, Mace have been appointed by JP Morgan Asset Management to deliver 65 Gresham Street – one of the largest building reuse projects in the City of London – with over 36,800m² of Grade A office, retail and ancillary spaces.

Prioritising a reuse first approach, the project will retain more than 70% of the existing building’s structure, with 95% of materials recycled or reused on-site, targeting a 66% reduction in whole-life carbon. Fossil fuel free during construction and operation, the building will incorporate air source heat pumps for heating, cooling and hot water generation.

The redevelopment will feature four new lightweight floors added to the existing eight-storey structure, external terraces and inset balconies will provide outdoor space on every floor, while expanded entrances and relocated retail space will activate the streetscape. Extensive greening initiatives will increase biodiversity net gain by over 100%.

Ged Simmonds, Managing Director Private Sector, Mace Construct:

‘’This ambitious retrofit project exemplifies Mace’s commitment to sustainable construction, showcasing innovative solutions that reduce environmental impact and set the standard for the next generation of sustainable offices.

“In the past five years we’ve seen a growing trend in the City of London for sustainability-driven, reuse focussed office developments.”

