Manchester gives green light to build UK’s tallest tower outside London, developed by Salboy

Manchester City Council approves planning application for two towers (76 and 23-storeys) at Viadux 2 in Deansgate, central Manchester

Phase Two of the Viadux masterplan will create a further 585 new homes for city’s growing population, as well as hotel and restaurant

The £360m GDV scheme further regenerates brownfield site in an industrially historic location within short walking distance of St Peter’s Square

Manchester City Council has approved a planning application submitted by Salboy Group, the nationwide property development and funding company, to develop the second phase of its Viadux scheme in central Manchester.

Phase Two of the Viadux will see the construction of two new towers:

A 76-storey tower will house a 160-bedroom hotel, restaurant and 452 branded residences, delivered in partnership with luxury lifestyle brand Nobu Hospitality, to help meet growing demand for high-quality accommodation for the international city’s residents and visitors. These branded residences mark Nobu Hospitality’s debut in the UK’s luxury real estate market.

Like the adjacent 40-storey tower built during Viadux’s first phase, the 76-storey tower is hugely architecturally ambitious. To be known as Nobu Manchester, the tower will be elevated above ground with its foundations built under a retained Victorian archway. Standing at 246 metres, the tower will become the UK’s tallest building outside of London.

A second (yet to be named) building on Great Bridgewater Street, will stand at 23-storeys tall and will create 133 new apartments aimed at the affordable homes market in a hugely well-connected and desirable part of Manchester.

Simon Ismail, Managing Director of Salboy, comments: “We are delighted with the Council’s decision to approve our plans to complete the Viadux masterplan. Viadux promises to deliver a neighbourhood of high-quality, design-led homes that meet Manchester’s substantial need for accommodation at a range of price points and tenure types, while bringing to the Manchester cityscape a truly crowning feature.

“Once completed, the Viadux scheme will have entirely regenerated an 80,000 sq ft brownfield site, in easy walking distance of all of Manchester’s central business, retail and leisure districts, and added almost 1,000 brand new homes to a coveted and popular location for the city’s professional population.

“Manchester is a fast-expanding city that is quickly and emphatically achieving its ambitions to become a global leader in business, sport, leisure and academia. It’s a belief that we’ve long held that Manchester deserves to be home to architectural and engineering feats that before now have been the preserve of other global cities.

“As the location of not just the tallest tower outside London but a large number of high quality affordable homes, Viadux has the potential to become a symbol of this city’s aspirations and confidence in itself. Viadux now promises to shape not only Manchester’s skyline for years to come, but the city’s sense of identity on the global stage.”

Since plans were first drawn up in 2017, the full Viadux scheme has been designed by Manchester-born architects, SimpsonHaugh, with culturally and historically sensitive regeneration always front of mind.

Trevor Horwell, CEO of Nobu Hospitality: “We’re thrilled to see the Viadux 2 development move forward with planning approval. Manchester is a vibrant, world-class city, and we’re proud to be part of a project that will bring the Nobu experience to this destination through a truly exceptional mixed-use project. Alongside our signature Nobu Hotel and Restaurant, the Nobu Residences will offer a unique opportunity to live the Nobu lifestyle. Viadux 2 represents the kind of visionary development we seek—integrated, design-led, and rooted in cultural and community connection.”

Ian Simpson, Co-Founder, SimpsonHaugh: “Viadux’s phased development has required vision, a pioneering approach, and innovation to bring life back to an urban area in Manchester City Centre on a challenging site that incorporates the restoration of a Grade II listed brick viaduct. Viadux Phase 2 will see the development of a beautiful and elegant mixed-use building that will define the Manchester skyline, providing high-quality private and affordable homes and an amazing world-class hotel.”

Viadux’s first phase – a 40-storey tower comprising 370 apartments and a wealth of quality resident amenities – was completed on time, on budget and fully sold out. This tower is now known as Viadux.

Salboy’s construction partner Domis expects to commence work on the site this year.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals