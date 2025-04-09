Maro Greenlit for 313,000 sq ft Logistics Hub in Knowsley

Maro Developments has received the green light to build a 313,000 sq ft grade A logistics warehouse in Knowsley, marking a major milestone for the developer’s expanding portfolio.

The new development—dubbed Mercury 62—will sit on a 22-acre site to the southeast of Junction 6 of the M62. With two new junctions planned on Cronton Road, the project is expected to significantly boost connectivity and strengthen local infrastructure.

Once operational, the facility is projected to contribute approximately £15.6 million in Gross Value Added (GVA) annually to the local economy.

Designed by architectural practice Fletcher Rae and supported by global property consultancy JLL, the warehouse will offer a high-spec, single-unit distribution space tailored to the needs of modern logistics and warehousing businesses. Avison Young also played a key role in guiding the planning process.

Chris Stroud, Director of Development at Maro Developments, commented:

“Securing planning permission is a fantastic achievement and an exciting step forward. With JLL’s invaluable input, alongside Fletcher Rae’s design expertise and Avison Young’s planning guidance, we’re now ready to bring Mercury 62 to life. Its strategic location and premium specification will provide a first-class logistics solution for occupiers while supporting the broader community.”

Edward Blood, Director at JLL, added:

“Demand for top-tier logistics space in the North West remains strong among both occupiers and investors. Mercury 62 is perfectly positioned to meet that growing demand.”

Construction is expected to commence in the coming months, bringing with it high-quality space for logistics firms and a boost to the regional economy.

