First unit at speculatively built Panattoni Park J28 leased

Panattoni, the world’s largest privately owned industrial developer, has announced the letting of a 345,284 sq ft unit at Panattoni Park J28 Central M1 to warehouse solutions and last-mile delivery business Super Smart Service.

CIRRO Fulfillment, operating under the legal entity Super Smart Service, has signed a 15-year lease and will use the space to enhance its operational capacity in the East Midlands, creating around 300 new jobs in the region and contributing £8 million to the economy.

The business operates more than 10 warehouses across the Midlands, working with partners such as Royal Mail, Yodel, Hermes, China Post, and DPD to process and dispatch parcels for e-commerce retailers including eBay and Amazon.

Panattoni Park J28 is equidistant from Birmingham and Leeds, two of the UK’s largest cities. Located off the M1, the site has direct links to Sheffield and Nottingham, as well as Birmingham via Derby through the A38. Its strategic location provides tenants with access to 71% of the UK’s population, within a 4.5 HGV journey.

The park contains a second speculative unit of 231,191 sq ft ready for immediate occupation, with both units benefitting from 15m eaves and 50m service yards, as well as two-storey hub offices. In line with Panattoni’s sustainability commitments, both units have achieved BREEAM ratings of ‘Very Good’, and EPC rating of ‘A’.

Andy Preston, Head of Development, North Midlands and Yorkshire, at Panattoni, said: “The M1/J28 is a strategic logistics location in the East Midlands, and Super Smart Service will benefit from easy access across the UK to ensure reliable and prompt delivery to consumers across the country. This letting will boost economic growth in the region, and showcases Panattoni’s ability to identify strategically-located sites and develop high-spec, state-of-the-art, sustainable buildings for use.”

Charles Lu, Head of Business Development Europe at CIRRO Fulfillment, said: “Our new agreed lease at Panattoni Park J28 provides a great base for us to expand our operational capacity and reach, and serve more domestic businesses. The size and location of the unit is crucial in our provision of second-to-none storage and distribution, and we are pleased to have worked with Panattoni to find a unit that suits our specifications and needs, and support the creation of approximately 300 new jobs and a predicted £8 million generated in the region as we continue to drive the recovery of the UK economy.”

For more information please visit here.

The leasing agents are FHP, CBRE and Cushman & Wakefield.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals