Matalan on the Move: £25m Boost Fuels Store Expansion and Upgrades Across the UK

Matalan is pressing ahead with ambitious expansion plans following a £25 million injection of new funding from its investors. The family-focused fashion and homeware retailer is set to open ten new stores this year, while also revitalising a number of its existing locations.

With more than 220 sites already operating nationwide, Matalan is now on the hunt for additional premises in key retail hotspots. The retailer is specifically targeting Use Class E units in retail parks, town centres, and shopping centres, ideally ranging in size from 10,000 to 35,000 sq ft. For smaller sites, between 10,000 and 20,000 sq ft, mezzanine space will be a requirement to accommodate its full offer.

While leasehold sites are preferred, the retailer is open to considering freehold opportunities where appropriate.

To support its expansion drive, Matalan has appointed property consultants across different regions: Savills is focusing on Scotland and Northern Ireland, Stockford Anderson is covering Wales and the North of England, and Smart 4 has been tasked with identifying locations in the South of England and London.

In parallel with its new store openings, Matalan is rolling out an extensive refurbishment programme aimed at enhancing the shopping experience for customers. Thirty existing stores are set to be refreshed this year, with work already completed at Linwood, near Glasgow, and Croydon. Upgrades to stores in Dumfries and Bristol Filton are also expected to wrap up in the coming weeks.

This dual focus on expansion and enhancement reflects Matalan’s confidence in the UK retail landscape and its ongoing commitment to offering customers value-led fashion and homeware in accessible, well-designed spaces.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals