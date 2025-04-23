M&S Unveils £90m Expansion Plan to Boost London Food Halls and Store Upgrades

Marks & Spencer has announced a £90 million investment to expand and upgrade its store portfolio across London, with six brand new food halls and 11 enhanced stores set to open or relaunch in the coming years.

The retail giant will add around 70,000 sq ft of new space through the launch of food halls in Covent Garden, Leytonstone, Clapham Common, Putney, New Malden, and Fulham Broadway—subject to planning permission. These additions are part of a wider strategy to strengthen M&S’s presence in the capital by catering to growing customer demand for high-quality, convenient food offerings.

In addition to the new openings, 11 existing stores are undergoing significant upgrades. Among them is the Clapham South food hall, which has already reopened featuring a refreshed produce section, expanded frozen and ambient food areas, a larger in-store bakery, and improved fixtures including new flooring, refrigeration, and checkouts.

Further refurbishments are under way at stores in Brooklands, Islington, Brent Cross, Whetstone, Wimbledon, and Chiswick. Meanwhile, revamped M&S food outlets have recently reopened in key London transport hubs including Euston, St Pancras, and Charing Cross stations.

One of the most high-profile projects is the phased renewal of M&S’s flagship Pantheon store on Oxford Street. The renovation will begin with a complete overhaul of the basement food hall in April, which will stay open throughout the works. A temporary food offering will be in place while construction progresses. Once completed, the updated food hall will include a fresh pizza counter, hot chicken options, and an all-new coffee shop concept.

This investment in the capital follows the company’s announcement of a separate £50 million plan for the North West, aimed at increasing store space and modernising outlets in the region.

Sacha Berendji, Operations Director at M&S, said:

“London has always held a special place in the M&S story—from our early days with penny bazaars to the modern Foodhalls we operate today, like the one we reopened in Brixton last year. We serve thousands of customers each day across the capital, from large full-line stores to grab-and-go outlets in train stations. This new wave of store investment is our commitment to bringing the best of M&S to every corner of London—from Brixton to Barnet—for many years to come.”

