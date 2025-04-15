McAlpine Lands £30m Space-Tech Hub Contract in Newcastle

Sir Robert McAlpine has secured a major £30 million contract to deliver the North East Space Skills & Technology Centre (NESST) for Northumbria University in Newcastle.

The appointment follows a pre-construction services agreement (PCSA) and marks a significant step forward in the creation of a cutting-edge facility aimed at driving innovation in the UK’s space sector.

Located on Northumbria University’s city campus, the scheme involves the complete demolition, rebuild, and extension of the existing Wynne Jones building. Once complete, the new facility will span seven storeys, including a ground floor and six upper levels, covering a footprint of approximately 900 square metres.

Backed by investment from the UK Space Agency and Lockheed Martin UK Space, NESST is designed to foster collaboration between academia and the space industry. The centre will feature satellite manufacturing clean rooms, advanced prototyping labs, a mission operations centre, state-of-the-art teaching spaces, and collaborative areas tailored for industry partnerships.

Construction is already progressing at pace, with steelwork now rising on site. The landmark project is expected to be completed by autumn 2026, reinforcing Newcastle’s position as a key player in the UK’s growing space economy.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals