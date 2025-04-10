Morgan Sindall Infrastructure builds out data academy as upskilling initiative saves 7,200+ hours annually

The infrastructure business will continue to leverage data to build new opportunities for both their employees and business, with training provided by Multiverse

Infrastructure today announces that it will build out its data academy with Multiverse, following the success of its graduating apprenticeship cohort.

In a move that will continue to boost business potential through data-driven decision making, the upskilling initiative marks Morgan Sindall Infrastructure’s continued commitment to investing in its people. The forthcoming launch will bring the total number of employees who have enrolled on digital and data programmes with Multiverse to 80.

Impact across the business has been substantial since the inception of the academy. The most recent cohort saw a 14% increase in individual efficiency during the programme – equating to more than 7,200 hours saved per year. Apprentices have used improved data skills to drive tangible business outcomes, from mitigating weather-related project delays, to reducing workplace safety incidents, to increasing visibility of potential quality issues. Following their completion of the programme, 86% of the graduating cohort achieved a distinction.

One apprentice who drove significant impact on programme is James Macdonald, who developed skills in Python, SQL and PowerBI. He said: “I’ve already benefited from learning how to conduct hypothesis tests and build regression models in Python. I’ve been able to apply this in my work on our carbon calculation tool, to predict the carbon footprint of forthcoming projects, which will be really valuable. And elsewhere I’ve already seen value in data skills reducing time spent gathering information for reporting dashboards.”

Multiverse’s 2024 Skills Intelligence Report revealed that in construction, 29% of employees’ time working with data is spent unproductively. Morgan Sindall Infrastructure’s continued commitment to upskilling, however, will enable its teams to automate processes and tasks, leading to a significant boost in efficiency and output.

Sarah Reid, Managing Director – for Water & Highways at Morgan Sindall Infrastructure said: “The Digital and Data Academy is part of our ongoing commitment to developing and protecting our people, ensuring they have the right tools and knowledge to thrive in a fast-paced industry. Having the skills to harness data effectively will not only improve efficiency across the business but also create opportunities for personal and professional growth.”

Multiverse combines work and learning to unlock economic opportunity for everyone. It works with more than 1,500 organisations to close critical skill gaps in the workforce in AI, data and technology.

Gary Eimerman, Chief Learning officer at Multiverse said: “Data is transforming the future of the construction industry. By taking a forward-thinking approach to close the data skills gap, Morgan Sindall Infrastructure will deliver measurable benefits for both its business and its people.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals