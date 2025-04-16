Morson Group announced as the headline sponsor for the new Big Construction Diversity Challenge 2025

Morson Group has joined this year’s Big Construction Diversity Challenge as its Headline Sponsor.

The company, which has built on its 55+ year history in recruitment to develop engineering, consultancy, training services and more across the UK, US and Canada, says it’s delighted to offer its support to the BCDC in this, its inaugural year.

The Big Construction Diversity Challenge aims to promote equality, diversity, and inclusion (EDI) across the construction sector. It also supports the importance of EDI and how inclusivity can be tackled collaboratively and collectively to create stronger cultures and broader empathy. The event promotes inclusive practices and highlights the benefits to be gained from them.

Gary Smithson, Director for Morson Group, says, “Morson Group is supporting The Big Construction Diversity Challenge to demonstrate its unwavering commitment to equality, diversity, and inclusion within the construction industry.

“As a leading technical recruitment company, we recognise that fostering a diverse and inclusive workforce is essential for driving innovation and achieving sustainable success. In an increasingly competitive skills market, employers need to focus on widening talent pools rather than limiting the number of applicants. By participating in this event, we aim to showcase the positive impact that diverse teams have on business performance and encourage collaborative efforts in creating inclusive workplace cultures.

“Allied with our work with the Big Rail Diversity Challenge and our continued involvement in engaging students from diverse backgrounds in STEM subjects as part of our STEM Foundation, we committed to highlighting pathways and expanding inclusion across the sectors in which we operate.”

Organised by multi-media specialists Nimble Media Ltd, the 2025 BCDC will be held at Newark Showground, Nottinghamshire, on Friday, June 27. Like its sister events, The Big Rail Diversity Challenge and The Big Logistics Diversity Challenge, it will feature a collection of physical and mental team tests and keynote speeches from industry influencers.

It is an opportunity for organisations within the industry to share best practices, network, and help shape a more inclusive sector. It also recognises and rewards employees with a fun and entertaining day.

Vicky Binley, Nimble Media Ltd Director, says: “The success of our previous events has been shown by how much they have grown and how much they are anticipated each year by their respective industries.

“We are truly excited to extend them to the construction industry so that it too can enjoy what is a fantastic, action-packed day, carrying the key message that an inclusive culture breaks down barriers and reaps rewards for everyone.”

BCDC 2025 will also raise funds for CRASH, a charity founded in 1996 that helps homeless charities and hospices with vital construction projects.

CRASH brings together companies and their professional expertise to help renovate and refurbish hospices, hostels, and day centres, improving not only the buildings and their environments but also the quality of life for those who need them.

For more information about getting involved in The Big Construction Diversity Challenge 2025 or to support the event, call to speak to a member of the Nimble Media team on 01780 432930 or email bigconstruction@nimblemedia.co.uk

