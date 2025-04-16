Speedy Hire Partners with WellChild to Transform Garden for Daisy

Speedy Hire, the UK’s leading tools and equipment hire company, is proud to have partnered with WellChild’s Helping Hands programme to complete a life-changing garden transformation for 14-year-old Daisy in Huddersfield. Daisy has a chromosome disorder and epilepsy, which affects her mobility, meaning she requires specialist care. The new outdoor space created is designed to be safe, accessible, and stimulating, allowing her to enjoy the outdoors and spend quality time with her family and friends.

Daisy loves being outside, but her garden was previously inaccessible. Over the course of the project, a dedicated team of Speedy Hire volunteers from Huddersfield and the surrounding areas worked alongside WellChild to level the ground, install secure fencing, and introduce sensory-friendly features such as artificial grass, sensory lighting, and accessible play equipment. In addition to volunteering their time and expertise for Daisy’s garden renovation, Speedy Hire also provided free tool hire to support the successful completion of the project, as they do for all WellChild Helping Hands projects across the UK.

The WellChild Helping Hands programme enriches the lives of children with complex medical needs across the UK by creating safe, sensory and accessible environments for them and their families to truly thrive at home.

Daisy’s Mum Jenny said:

“This garden has transformed Daisy’s experience of being outdoors. She now has a safe and enjoyable space where she can relax, play, and interact with nature. We can’t thank Speedy Hire and WellChild enough for making this possible.”

Amelia Woodley, ESG Director at Speedy Hire, commented:

“We are delighted to support WellChild’s Helping Hands initiative. At Speedy Hire, we believe in making a positive impact in our communities, and this project is a perfect example of how we can use our resources to create meaningful change. Seeing Daisy enjoy her new outdoor space is truly rewarding.”

Kieran Cullen, Helping Hands Programme Manager at WellChild, added:

“The success of projects like this relies on the generosity and dedication of corporate partners like Speedy Hire. Their commitment to helping children and families across the UK is invaluable, and we are incredibly grateful for their support.”

This initiative reflects Speedy Hire’s dedication to corporate social responsibility and community support, aligning with the company’s commitment to sustainability and social impact.

For more information about WellChild and the Helping Hands programme, visit www.wellchild.org.uk.

