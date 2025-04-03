New Darlington Retail Park Underway as Developer Transforms Industrial Site

Construction is officially underway on a new multi-let retail park in northwest Darlington, as northern development firm Almscliffe-Dhesi (AD) breathes new life into a disused industrial site.

Work on the County Durham development has commenced and is set for completion this September. Several well-known brands, including Costa Coffee, Greggs, Indigo Sun, Harrison Vets, and Fastnet, have already secured units at the site. Additionally, McDonald’s has purchased a plot at the entrance, where it is constructing its own unit.

This project follows AD’s recent success in delivering three major retail developments across the North East and North Lincolnshire.

Neil Creeney, director at AD, said: “We’re pleased to confirm that construction at Faverdale is progressing well and remains on track for completion this autumn. The site has been fully cleared, and steelwork is set to begin shortly.

“This marks Phase One of a wider development on the Faverdale site, with an additional four acres earmarked for future retail expansion. We are thrilled to have secured such a strong lineup of retailers for the first phase, bringing more choice to the area and boosting the local economy.”

The £4 million scheme is backed by Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB), with Creeney highlighting the lender’s supportive role in the project. “HTB’s hands-on approach and flexibility have been invaluable. It’s rare to find a lender so committed to understanding and accommodating a developer’s needs,” he added.

AD was founded in 2019 by Creeney and Bal Singh. Creeney previously worked with Yorkshire-based developers Opus North and S Harrison Developments, while Singh owned a successful chain of pharmacies across the North East.

Singh commented: “Having completed three successful developments across the North East and North Lincolnshire, we’re confident in our model—revitalising brownfield sites, attracting national retailers, and creating sustainable jobs. Alongside Darlington, we’re also on-site with a major development in Sunderland.”

The scheme is being marketed by @retail.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals