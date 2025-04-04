M&S Announces £50m Investment to Revitalise North West Estate

Marks & Spencer (M&S) has revealed a £50 million investment plan to enhance its stores across the North West of England, adding a total of 100,000 sq ft of extra retail space to its estate.

The investment, which will span the next three financial years, will see the rejuvenation of three stores in the region, bringing them in line with the retailer’s latest store format. In addition, five brand-new stores will be launched as part of the retailer’s ongoing store renewal and rotation programme.

This move follows the success of recently renewed stores, which have been performing well since their revamp. The first of the new-look stores, at Gemini Retail Park in Warrington, reopened last week with an updated clothing, home, and beauty department, following the opening of a food hall at the same location last October.

Meanwhile, the M&S store at New Mersey Retail Park in Speke will relocate and undergo a major transformation from a food hall to a full-line store, introducing clothing, home, and beauty departments to the south Liverpool area.

In Formby, Merseyside, a brand-new food hall will open at The Point development, while in Thornton-Cleveleys, Lancashire, plans are underway to open a new food hall, subject to planning permission, which will triple the size of the existing store to 16,000 sq ft. Additionally, M&S has submitted a planning application to relocate its Blackburn store to the Frontier Park retail hub in East Lancashire.

M&S’s Greater Manchester stores are also set for growth, with an extension planned for the full-line store at Middlebrook Retail Park in Bolton and a redesign for the food hall in Sale, which has recently been completed.

Will Smith, Property Director at M&S, commented: “As we reshape for growth, we want to open new stores that not only offer a great shopping experience but that we can also be proud of. Our upcoming stores for 2025 showcase our commitment to investing in market-leading stores, as part of our ongoing renewal and rotation strategy. This investment in the North West will allow us to continue offering high-quality products, that M&S touch of magic, and the trusted value our customers expect.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals