Panattoni completes state-of-the-art facility for Tesco

Panattoni, the world’s largest privately owned industrial developer, announces the completion of a bespoke built-to-suit (BTS) 621,000 sq ft facility and its occupation by Tesco, the UK’s leading retailer, at Panattoni Park Aylesford. The completion of this project marks a significant milestone in supporting supply chain efficiency for Tesco, enabling enhanced logistics and operational capabilities.

The new facility was designed in close collaboration with Tesco to meet the company’s specific operational needs. It features a 300,000 sq ft chilled section, a 100,000 sq ft freezer area, and extensive electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure to support Tesco’s transition to an electric HGV fleet.

The state-of-the-art buildings will play a crucial role in Tesco’s ongoing efforts to improve the efficiency of its supply chain and bolster its capacity to meet customer demand, integrating advanced technologies to optimise logistics operations while supporting sustainability initiatives.

This landmark project marks a major milestone in delivering sustainable logistics infrastructure and driving significant economic growth in the region. The facility is expected to support Tesco’s operations while contributing to the local economy and generating new jobs.

Panattoni’s focus on sustainability is illustrated by achieving a BREEAM ‘Excellent’ certification and EPC ‘A’ rating on Tesco’s.

Tony Watkins, Head of Development: South East & London at Panattoni said: “The 621,000 sq ft facility is the culmination of our vision for the project to deliver cutting-edge operational capabilities for Tesco, creating jobs and generating benefits for Kent. This facility will also bring amenities such as retail, dining, and services, while driving investment in logistics and local businesses.

“We are incredibly proud of what we have achieved at Panattoni Park Aylesford. This development showcases our commitment to sustainability, innovation, and collaboration with tenants such as Tesco, the local community, and stakeholders. Together, we have delivered a facility that sets a new benchmark for modern logistics.”

Stuart Moffat, Head of Development – Distribution at Tesco said: “We have worked with Panattoni over the past few years to develop a bespoke facility that meets our operational needs while supporting our distribution and sustainability goals. Panattoni has proven to be such an efficient and proactive developer, and a fantastic partner in delivering this project at Panattoni Park Aylesford. This built-to-suit facility is particularly vital for us, incorporating cutting-edge ESG features, including 90,000 sq metres of solar panels and EV charging infrastructure that we have invested in to support our vehicles and staff.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals