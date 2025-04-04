Goodman to regenerate Vauxhall site in Luton with £400 million investment

Goodman has acquired the former Vauxhall van manufacturing site at Kimpton Road, Luton

The global property group will work with Luton Council and the community to bring forward development proposals for a mix of employment uses

Regeneration represents a major private sector investment in Luton’s economy that will attract new businesses and create a high volume of direct and indirect supply chain jobs

Global property company, Goodman, is looking to regenerate the recently acquired Vauxhall van manufacturing site at Kimpton Road, Luton.

It is estimated the regeneration could create more than 1,700 direct jobs once complete, and will represent an investment by Goodman in excess of £400 million.

Strategically located adjacent to London Luton Airport, and two miles from the M1, it plans to develop the site into a high-quality commercial and industrial park, attracting businesses from a range of sectors including advanced logistics, manufacturing, engineering and digital infrastructure.

Over the coming months, Goodman will work closely with Luton Council, local business groups and the community to develop its plans.

Jason Harris, Commercial Director at Goodman, said:

“Our vision is to deliver a transformational regeneration scheme. This will attract new businesses to Luton and create a mix of jobs from a range of sectors.

“We recognise the social and economic significance of the site to Luton and will work closely with Luton Council and the local community as we bring forward our plans to deliver a major contribution to the long-term economic growth of the town.”

Councillor James Taylor, Portfolio Holder for Regeneration and Inclusive Growth at Luton Borough Council, added:

“We look forward to working with Goodman to regenerate what is a hugely important strategic site for our town. We are keen to see a mix of commercial and industrial uses at the site, create quality new jobs for local people and bring in vital investment for Luton which will help drive Luton’s 2040 vision for a town where everyone can thrive.”

Subject to planning, work is expected to start in 2027, with the first new businesses occupying the site in 2028.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals