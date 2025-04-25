Plans approved for up to 100 new homes in Takeley

Councillors have approved plans to build up to 100 energy-efficient new homes in the Essex village of Takeley.

Bellway Strategic Land submitted a hybrid planning application to Uttlesford District Council seeking full planning permission for 32 properties and outline consent for a further 68 homes on land off Station Road.

At a meeting on Wednesday 9 April, the council’s planning committee voted to grant permission for the development, subject to the completion of a Section 106 agreement, through which Bellway will provide around £1 million in financial contributions towards local services.

The proposed scheme, which had been recommended for approval by planning officers, will provide extensive highways improvements works, including new and improved pedestrian crossing facilities across Station Road, and land for a new Early Years and Childcare Centre.

Around half of the 15-acre site will be provided as green open space, including a community orchard, new landscape buffer and green corridor next to the Flitch Way Country Park off-road cycle route, and a trim trail along the perimeter.

Eleanor Kibblewhite, Bellway Strategic Land and Planning Manager for the South Region, said: “Our vision for the Station Road site was developed during an extensive process of consultation with planning officers, Takeley and Hatfield Broad Oak Parish Councils and the wider community, taking into account the site’s countryside location and its context as a gateway into Takeley.

“The unique challenges presented by the site resulted in us bringing forward a hybrid application through which we could demonstrate that the detailed design of the homes fronting Station Road represented a sensitively designed and logical extension to the village.

“The feedback we received during the consultation process informed a number of revisions to the original proposals, including an increased provision of two and three-bedroom homes to meet the needs of young families, the inclusion of a circular dog walking route and more terraced cottages at the heart of the scheme.

“It was therefore particularly pleasing that the planning committee made special reference to the fact that it was the first time in over 25 years that they had no design comments on a scheme because we had engaged so well.”

In line with Bellway’s company-wide commitment to sustainability, the homes have been designed to exceed current Building Regulations.

Eleanor said: “All properties will be fitted with air source heat pumps and solar panels, helping to achieve a 75 per cent reduction in carbon emissions compared to current requirements. Electric vehicle charging points will also be provided to enable the use of green modes of transport.

“Aside from the provision of up to 100 high-quality new homes, the development will provide a range of other benefits for the wider community. These include the creation of 110 jobs in the construction phase, 11 full-time jobs at the Early Years and Childcare Centre, and an estimated additional spend of £2.81 million per year in the local economy by households at the development.

“We look forward to finalising the Section 106 agreement with Uttlesford District Council and securing planning consent for this carefully designed sustainable development.”

The proposals include a mix of one, two, three and four-bedroom properties, with 40 per cent of homes being provided as affordable housing for affordable/social rent or shared ownership. Five affordable homes within the outline phase of the scheme – 12.5 per cent of the affordable homes on the site – are planned to be built to M4(3) standard in the form of wheelchair user bungalows.

