Mansell appointed as specialist contractor for Cityheart’s Stopford Park

Mansell Building Solutions has been appointed by Oak Construction Projects Ltd to support in the delivery of 62 apartments for Cityheart, as part of the first phase of its Stopford Park development in Stockport.

Mansell will deliver full-frame, finishes and fire-stopping solutions reinforcing its expertise in modern methods of construction (MMC) and light gauge steel framing (LGSF).

Providing their services on Bosden – the first of three residential buildings planned for the site – they’ll bring certainty to the build process through their collaborative approach and offsite expertise.

Located on the corner of Greek Street and Wellington Road, Stopford Park is a new neighbourhood which will see the regeneration of the site of the former Stockport College. Designed by Day Architectural and structurally engineered by renaissance, Bosden will feature a striking brick-clad façade with storey-height windows, aluminium feature cladding at the main entrance, and finned decorative brickwork panels at higher levels.

Mansell’s remit includes the delivery of the full-frame structure, and also all finishes including dry-lining, partitioning, ceilings and plastering as well as the fire-stopping solution to provide compliant compartmentation and protection of the structural frame, ensuring a streamlined and efficient construction process. The building’s ground and first floors will feature an angled façade, requiring the integration of hot-rolled steel into the Metframe system – an innovative solution that allows for both architectural intent and structural efficiency. This will be delivered in partnership with voelstalpine Metsec.

Angela Mansell, managing director of Mansell Building Solutions, said: “We’re excited to once again bring our MMC expertise to Stockport on such a transformative scheme. Bosden is set to be the largest purpose-built apartment development in the town. We’re excited to be part of the delivery team as our approach provides certainty in time, quality, and cost, which will help deliver projects like this faster and more efficiently.

“This is our third project in Stockport, and it reinforces our commitment to improving our local area, as well as building certainty working with forward-thinking partners who value design, buildability, and commercial viability.”

Cityheart’s Stopford Park scheme is part of the Stockport Mayoral Development Corporation’s (MDC) ambitious regeneration of Town Centre West. The wider project, valued at £120 million, will deliver 442 homes, co-working space, public realm, and civic spaces, contributing to Stockport’s evolution as a thriving urban hub.

Construction commenced earlier this year with both Bosden and a second residential building Torkington now well underway. Mansell Building Solutions expects to complete its work on Bosden within approximately nine months.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals