Proposed development in Nuneaton offers significant benefits for the borough

Proposals for a new development of 160 homes in Nuneaton will bring a raft of benefits to the local area – providing affordable housing, new public open space and investment into local infrastructure.

The proposed Bellway development, to the east of Plough Hill Road, would deliver 40 affordable homes to help address the housing shortage in the borough. A report in 2022 showed that there were more than 3,000 households on Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council’s housing register waiting for an affordable home in the borough.

The planning application for the 16-acre site, which has been brought forward by Bellway Strategic Land, includes new public open space, including a children’s play area, natural play trails, footpaths and cycleways to promote outdoor activity for both new and existing residents.

Bellway would also deliver improvements to local roads, with traffic calming planned in Plough Hill Road near Galley Common Infant School to reduce traffic speeds and improve safety for pedestrians and children, and improvements to pavements and crossing points along Plough Hill Road and Coleshill Road.

In addition, the housebuilder would provide funding towards the planned improvement scheme for the Plough Hill Road/Coleshill Road junction.

Chris O’Hanlon, Planning Manager for Bellway Strategic Land, said: “We have worked closely with the local community to listen to their views and ensure our proposals for this sustainable site off Plough Hill Road meet their needs.

“This site offers an ideal opportunity to help Nuneaton respond to the shortage of housing in the borough, as well as to promote healthier and more sustainable lifestyles by providing new open space and making roads in the area safer. The development enjoys an accessible location within easy reach of local shops and services, reducing the need to travel by car.

“We also anticipate making significant financial contributions towards improvements to local infrastructure as part of the planning agreement for the development.

“We have submitted a full planning application at this stage so that, should planning permission be granted, we will be able to press ahead quickly with the delivery of these much-needed new homes.”

The new homes would include a mix of 120 one, two, three and four-bedroom properties for private sale, 11 two and three-bedroom homes for shared ownership, and 29 one, two, three and four-bedroom homes for affordable rent.

Each of the homes would have solar PV panels to help residents reduce their energy bills and carbon emissions, while 38 per cent of the homes would be accessible or adaptable for wheelchair users.

Open space would make up more than a third of the site, and as well as providing space for recreation and social activities, it will also create new wildlife habitats to promote biodiversity.

More information about the work of Bellway Strategic Land can be found at https://www.bellwaystrategicland.co.uk/.

Bellway West Midlands is building new homes across Warwickshire and the wider region, with details available at https://www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/west-midlands.

