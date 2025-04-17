TCC appointed to huge apartment scheme

A fast-growing Midlands construction consultancy has been appointed to support one of the biggest residential schemes ever to be built in Leeds city centre.

Birmingham-based The Construction Consultants (TCC) has been appointed to support the £85 million Castleton Works scheme which will provide nearly 400 build-to-rent apartments. Detailed planning permission has been granted by Leeds City Council

The development, on the regenerated west side of Leeds city centre near The Junction and Wellington Place, will also provide three shop units, a gym, a padel court, roof gardens and roof terraces, open green space and parking facilities with electric vehicle charging points..

TCC has been involved since the initial project stages and is providing quantity surveying and cost consultancy for the development.

The project developer – Solaris – has successfully developed similar schemes at The Crown Works and The Emporium in Birmingham and The Chapel in Manchester

TCC co-founder and director Alex Pimley said, “This is a prestigious scheme in a fast-evolving part of Leeds city centre which will create an urban community designed around the principles of sustainability and internal amenities, with ample green space to be enjoyed by residents. We are delighted to be involved in such an imaginative scheme.”

TCC has a wealth of experience across public and private sectors including industrial, commercial, retail, leisure, care and residential projects. Headquartered in Bennett’s Hill, TCC is a multi-disciplined consultancy providing specialist project management, quantity-surveying, employers agent, building surveying and health and safety services to a wide range of sectors.

