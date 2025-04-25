Rail completion marks latest major milestone at SEGRO Logistics Park Northampton

SEGRO has completed the 35-acre Strategic Rail Freight Interchange at its state-of-the-art multimodal development SEGRO Logistics Park Northampton, enabling freight trains to access the site ahead of the launch of regular services later in the year. Maritime Transport agreed terms to operate the terminal in June 2022.

The completion follows a 54-hour rail possession over the Easter period, during which SEGRO and its contractor Winvic, along with Network Rail delivered all critical elements of the scheme, including the commissioning of the main line and intermodal signalling.

The rail terminal connects to the West Coast Mainline via the Northampton Loop Line and is expected to play a pivotal role in shifting freight movement from road to rail, reducing emissions and congestion.

Kate Bedson, Senior Director, National Markets at SEGRO, said:

“We’re excited to see real momentum at SEGRO Logistics Park Northampton, with the completion of the rail freight terminal infrastructure and strong progress on Yusen Logistics’ new facility – the first warehouse on the park to be constructed.

“Each freight train can remove up to 76 HGVs from the road with a consequential reduction in carbon emissions, making this a crucial step towards more sustainable logistics. With rail freight contributing £1.7 billion to the economy, this milestone is not only a shot in the arm for growth, also it supports a greener, more efficient supply chain.”

The rail terminal is part of SEGRO’s wider £200 million investment in local infrastructure around Northampton, delivered in partnership with National Highways, Network Rail and local authorities.

The development has consent for 5 million sq ft of logistics and warehousing space and can accommodate units starting from 100,000 sq ft.

The development is expected to create around 7,500 new jobs and will provide over 80 acres of parkland and amenity grassland, 18 kilometres of footpaths, 20 kilometres of hedgerows, and 60,000 newly planted trees — enhancing biodiversity and improving community access to green space.

Other improvements completed over the last year include upgrades to M1 Junction 15, the A508, and the A45, significantly enhancing access and traffic flow. Final landscaping and perimeter works are set to be completed soon.

Located adjacent to Junction 15 of the M1, just four miles from Northampton, the park is one of the UK’s premier multi-modal logistics hubs.

Notes to editors:

SEGRO has incorporated a successful intermodal SRFI, operated my Maritime Transport, at SEGRO Logistics Park East Midlands Gateway near Castle Donnington. It can accommodate up to 16 freight trains a day and provides direct access to the UK’s SRFI network, as well as major UK ports such as Southampton, Felixstowe, London Gateway and the Channel Tunnel.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.3 million square metres of space (111 million square feet) valued at £20.3 billion at 31 December 2024 serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors. Its properties are located in and around major cities and at key transportation hubs in the UK and in seven other European countries.

For over 100 years SEGRO has been creating the space that enables extraordinary things to happen. From modern big box warehouses, used primarily for regional, national and international distribution hubs, to urban warehousing (including data centres) located close to major population centres and business districts, it provides high-quality assets that allow its customers to thrive.

A commitment to be a force for societal and environmental good is integral to SEGRO’s purpose and strategy. Its Responsible SEGRO framework focuses on three long-term priorities where the company believes it can make the greatest impact: Championing Low-Carbon Growth, Investing in Local Communities and Environments and Nurturing Talent.

Striving for the highest standards of innovation, sustainable business practices and enabling economic and societal prosperity underpins SEGRO’s ambition to be the best property company.

See www.SEGRO.com for further information.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals