Barberry £20 million warehouse development gets underway

Construction of a £20 million speculatively developed industrial and logistics unit at one of the West Midlands’ leading business parks has started, commercial property developer and investor Barberry Industrial announced today.

Barberry has appointed Bromsgrove-based main contractor Benniman to deliver the development at Junction 15 of the M40 at Tournament Fields Business Park in Warwick, which is expected to generate further investment in the region and create dozens of new jobs.

Barberry acquired the last remaining plot at the front of the highly sought-after business park last year and has secured reserved matters planning permission from Warwick District Council for a 92,246 sq ft Grade A ‘best in class’ distribution and logistics unit on the site.

Jonathan Robinson, Barberry development director, said the development, known as Barberry Midbox 92, is expected to reach completion in Q4 2025 and is available to lease or purchase.

“We are excited to announce that construction of our latest speculatively developed prime mid-box industrial and logistics building is now underway at Tournament Fields. Once again, we will be working alongside our trusted construction partner Benniman who expect to reach practical completion towards the end of this year,” said Jonathan.

“The development of a best-in-class unit will help to address the ongoing shortage of new, high quality industrial accommodation in the West Midlands. New buildings such as this help to create the quality accommodation that local, regional and national businesses need to expand their operations within the Midlands.

“Our speculatively developed buildings are designed to be flexible space that can be adapted to suit a wide range of occupier specific requirements while promoting sustainability, staff wellness and a high-quality environment to attract and retain staff while also appealing to occupiers to reduce their carbon footprint and deliver financial savings across their operation.”

He added: “This high-quality development demonstrates Barberry’s continued commitment to the mid-box industrial logistics sector and capability in the UK market.”

Christian Smith, director of Savills, said: “It’s great working on another scheme with Barberry who have the foresight to speculatively develop in this location where there are no other available opportunities for occupiers. Barberry develops market leading buildings designed to the highest standards, built with flexibility in mind to cater for occupier specific requirements.

“We can also offer occupiers a unique freehold opportunity or leasehold options. We anticipate significant interest from a market starved of high quality, mid-box warehouse and production facilities on the M40 and M42 corridors.”

It is described as a unique opportunity to join a number of international businesses who have made Tournament Fields their home, including Scholastic Publications, Gallagher Security, Semcon, Sodick and most recently, Hansgrohe, who took occupation of their 36,000 sq ft facility in the spring of 2023. Wareing & Company and Savills have been retained as agents.

This highly visible and accessible site has the perfect combination of immediate motorway access off Junction 15 of the M40, providing a logistically superb location coupled with the prominence suitable for a HQ-style operator or customer facing business. The building will focus on sustainability and will be built to exceptional ESG standards, targeting EPC A + and BREEAM Excellent accreditation including electric vehicle charging points, solar panels, green initiatives, outdoor gym equipment and staff welfare.

One of the UK’s leading developers of mid-box industrial units, Barberry simultaneously exchanged and completed the purchase of the Warwick site within 10 working days of instructing solicitors. It was bought for an undisclosed sum from Sackville Developments (Warwick) Ltd, a fully owned subsidiary of Clowes Developments (UK) Ltd.

Barberry last year revealed exciting plans to develop two other high quality warehouse units in the West Midlands, demonstrating its commitment to investment in the region. In Birmingham, it plans to build a £17 million 77,000 sq ft Grade A warehouse after acquiring a high-quality site in an off-market deal at Quinton Business Park, Birmingham.

The company also plans to develop an advanced manufacturing unit with a value of £11 million in Ansty, Coventry, at one of the most successful business technology parks in the UK. It will deliver a 50,750 sq ft advanced manufacturing unit at Ansty Park after completing the acquisition of the Viggen Way site from Homes England.

Barberry has a 2.6 million sq ft industrial/logistics development pipeline with a Gross Development Value of more than £430 million and a growing income-producing commercial portfolio, delivering sustainable returns. The company also has 520 acres of strategically located residential and employment development land, capable of delivering 3,500 new homes including a 288 build-to-rent (BTR) apartment scheme in the heart of Coventry city centre.

